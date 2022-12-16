ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
CBS Boston

Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?

BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres reportedly sign veteran reliever, plan to use him as starter

The Padres are finalizing a contract with free-agent righty Seth Lugo, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets the two sides agreed to a deal. The Post’s Joel Sherman adds that the Padres plan for Lugo to join the starting rotation. San Diego and the division-rival Dodgers were reportedly the two likeliest landing spots for the Ballengee Group client.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

QB Keyone Jenkins flips back to FIU from Auburn

Miami (Fla.) Miami Central three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins flipped from FIU to Auburn in November. But Jenkins has changed his mind. He flipped back to the Golden Panthers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Jenkins is the No. 1830 overall recruit and No. 105 quarterback in the 2023 cycle, according...
AUBURN, AL
gotodestinations.com

5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)

As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy