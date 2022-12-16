Read full article on original website
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
There’s a Great Movie Behind That Robert Redford Nodding GIF
It doesn’t take too long web surfing to encounter some youngster’s idea of humor: a looping, seconds-long video image of Robert Redford nodding his approval, in response to a sarcastic statement or maybe a “big booty.” While modern civilization has not quite closed the cultural gap between generations, the very existence of the “Robert Redford nod of approval” GIF is a fascinating contradiction, joining millennial Internet language with a film from 1972, penned in part by a screenwriter relatively infamous in Hollywood for a conservative outlook. If context mattered for GIFs – and it shouldn’t – these millennials might be disappointed to learn that Jeremiah Johnson is a stereotypical manly man movie, something that dads the world over have fallen asleep to in their big chairs watching AMC. However, there’s a third layer to this inverted, bearded matryoshka doll, which is that Jeremiah Johnson is actually an incisive look at manhood, and a fantastic film.
Netflix's major Christmas release has 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
One of the most impressive movies of the year is about to land on Netflix, so subscribers better be on their toes to catch this extremely highly rated film in time for Christmas. We are, of course, referring to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The original film caused a...
Under The Mistletoe: Netflix's 10 Best Christmas Romances
Holiday romances are a phenomenon unto themselves. They take a familiar romance trope and set it during Christmas, the most magical time of the year. Romance is heightened at Christmas because the holiday is all about giving and sharing love. Thoughtful gifts under the tree show people they care, mistletoe encourages couples to kiss, and families gathered round the fire are the perfect setting for a proposal.
The True Story Behind Festivus
When we say Happy Holidays, it's meant to wish everyone the best this time of year, no matter their religion or lack thereof, or what they celebrate. There’s Christmas of course, but that's obviously not the only holiday during the season. Festivus, on December 23rd, may not be a traditional holiday, or a real one if you want to be technical about it, but it is one that means a lot to many for a variety of reasons.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Storyboard Shows an Alternate Lineup of the Illuminati
The Illuminati in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had a different lineup of members. Artist Soren Bendt has shared on his website a storyboard showing a slightly different group from director Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Just like in the film, the Earth-838 Illuminati...
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
'Maybe I Do' Trailer: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton & Emma Roberts Lead Star-Studded Rom-Com
A new romantic comedy is on the way as Vertical Entertainment has dropped the official trailer for Maybe I Do, showcasing a star-studded cast amid several family secrets. The film stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who previously collaborated on the romantic comedy Holidate, as they share the screen once again as a young couple looking to reconnect their relationship.
'The Rehearsal' and 9 of the Best HBO Original Releases of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 was a good year for HBO. The production company delivered strong new seasons of some of its most beloved shows, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Barry, and The Righteous Gemstones. On the non-fiction front, Real Time with Bill Maher remained as irreverent and topical as ever. However, where HBO...
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Director James Mangold Denies Reshoot Rumors
2023 looks to be another exciting year at the movies. One of the most highly anticipated films next year is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, not even Indiana Jones can fight off toxic fandom and needless hate. With reshoot rumors whipping around the internet, director James Mangold has officially put those unwarranted “concerns” to bed.
Fans claim Barbie is going to change cinema after seeing trailer
Viewers are flocking to social media in excitement after seeing the first trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie. The first trailer for the live-action film adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig was released yesterday (Friday, 16 December) and viewers have talked about little else since. Catch the trailer below:. Starring Margot...
James Gunn Says DC Movies Will No Longer Face “Studio Interference”
In previous years, Zack Snyder - who was 'credited' (if you want to call it that) with beginning the DC Universe on screen - had complained of what he referred to as 'studio interference' from Warner Bros. while attempting to put his movies into theaters. Both Snyder's movies - Batman...
First 'Ahsoka' Footage Teases the Jedi’s New Adventures
Today, Disney+ released a video teasing the highly anticipated content that the Mickey Mouse streaming platform has in store fore us in 2023. Since the clip is short, we only got glimpses of the upcoming titles including Loki, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Mandalorian. However, one blink-and-you’ll-miss frame stood out among the others: A shot from Ahsoka, a highly anticipated series from the Star Wars universe that still doesn’t have a specific release window announced.
