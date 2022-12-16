Read full article on original website
BBC
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
UK government pledges up to £4.5bn to fund Bulb takeover by Octopus
The UK government has committed to provide up to £4.5bn to fund the takeover of collapsed energy company Bulb by its rival Octopus. Bulb spent more than a year in a state-handled administration and its 1.5 million customers transferred to Octopus on Tuesday night. The Department for Business, Energy...
BBC
India v China: Is becoming the most populous country a boon or curse?
In mid-April, India is forecast to surpass China as the world's most populous country. The Asian giants already have more than 1.4 billion people each, and for over 70 years have accounted for more than a third of the global population. China's population is likely to begin shrinking next year....
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
Maiden Pharmaceuticals: Gambia panel says India firm culpable for cough syrup deaths
A parliamentary committee in The Gambia has recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the country. It said Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be held accountable for exporting what it called contaminated medicine. The WHO had issued an alert...
BBC
USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August. The...
BBC
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Disgraced surgeon's patients consider legal action
Patients of a disgraced former neurosurgeon are considering a class action against NHS Tayside. They say they have been left in chronic pain after operations by Prof Sam Eljamel at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. A damning Scottish government report last month accused NHS Tayside of letting patients down. Health Secretary Humza...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We sold nearly everything just to pay bills'
In the midst of freezing conditions, a family have sold nearly all of their household items just to pay utility bills. Over the Christmas period, Leah Callaghan, from Shropshire, fears she and her partner will not be able to keep their home warm while their toddler is off nursery. They...
BBC
People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender
Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
BBC
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from of potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
