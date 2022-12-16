ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots WR Meyers Explains Mistake on Last Play of Raiders Loss

New England fell on the road Sunday in one of the most unbelievable finishes of the season. The visiting Patriots left Las Vegas in disbelief Sunday after a costly mistake on the last play of the game led to an unbelievable game-winning touchdown from Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones. Jones’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Titans’ Tannehill Returns to Chargers Game After Apparent Injury

The veteran quarterback appeared to get injured on a quarterback scramble late in the first quarter before returning to the game before halftime. View the original article to see embedded media. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill exited the game in the first quarter against the Chargers on Sunday after getting his...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chandler Jones Reacts to Raiders' Game-Winning Play Against the Patriots

The veteran defensive end won’t be making pass catching a habit. Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones's reactions to his game-winning touchdown belied its strange nature. “Great team win! Let’s keep it going!” Jones tweeted after Las Vegas beat the Patriots 30–24 when he returned a backward pass 48 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Watson After Missing Late TD

The Packers quarterback had a simple message for the rookie receiver after an unconverted chance in the fourth quarter. Much has been made this season about the Packers’ young receivers working to get on the same page as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Monday night’s game is evidence, it seems like there are still some growing pains in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders

The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. With three seconds to go in regulation on Sunday, with the score tied at 24 between the Patriots and the Raiders, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on a draw play that seemed destined to take the game to overtime.
Potential Missed Penalty Mars Last Play of Commanders-Giants

A controversial no-call on fourth-and-goal spelled the end of Washington’s comeback hopes against New York. View the original article to see embedded media. A physical battle between NFC East rivals ended in controversy on Sunday Night Football after the Giants slid past the Commanders for a 20–12 victory at FedEx Field.
WASHINGTON, DC
MMQB Week 15: Jaguars’ Run, Chandler Jones Talks Raiders-Patriots Play

Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Doug Pederson, Chandler Jones, Kirk Cousins, Brandon Staley, Haason Reddick and more. Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 15, plus more from our staff.
Patriots’ Playoff Chances Plummet on Absurd Lateral vs. Raiders

New England did major damage to their playoff hopes on Sunday afternoon after brutal final play. View the original article to see embedded media. NBC’s Steve Kornacki joined Football Night in America on Sunday night ahead of the Commanders-Giants game on Sunday Night Football and called the Patriots his biggest loser of the week.
Raiders Stun Patriots With Must-See Walk-Off Touchdown (Video)

The most chaotic play of the NFL season by a long shot. View the original article to see embedded media. In the final afternoon game of one of the most chaotic NFL weekends in recent memory, the Raiders pulled off the impossible to stun the Patriots in a 30–24 win on a final play that has to be seen to be believed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos

The veteran quarterback was forced out of Sunday’s contest in Denver after getting injured in the second half. View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Commanders React to Controversial Officiating in Loss to Giants

Washington’s last drive of the game resulted in two questionable decisions by officials. Officiating was a hot topic in the wake of the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Commanders on Sunday night, with two pivotal decisions going against Washington in the final moments of the game. “Don’t ask...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Bristles at Questions About Botched Fake Punt

It was an awkward exchange between reporters and the Tampa Bay running back. View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.
ESPN’s Pat McAfee Predicts Raiders Will Sign Tom Brady in 2023

Las Vegas hasn’t announced any plans to keep veteran Derek Carr yet. Tom Brady’s career future after this NFL season is still up in the air. Will the quarterback officially retire after 23 seasons in the league to join Fox Sports as a commentator? Or, will the quarterback stay in the league by either re-signing with the Buccaneers or exploring a new team in free agency?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo

The Miami head coach was concerned for his players’ safety in the moment. Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so.
BUFFALO, NY
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Asks Him Whether He’s Going to Retire

The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.
Lions-Panthers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Lions are favored by a field goal in Week 16 on the road against the Panthers as they aim for their fourth straight win. The Lions (7-7) head to Charlotte to face the Panthers (5-9) for a Week 16 matchup Saturday. The game total has been set at 44.5 with the Lions favored by three.
DETROIT, MI
IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 16: Thibodeaux, Morrow

Kayvon Thibodeaux flashed his high IDP potential Sunday and showed why he was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. I don't know about you, but my IDP teams (I have a lot, don't make me count them, please) mostly crapped the bed in Week 15. What had been a pretty dang good 2022 fantasy regular season for me came undone when it mattered. That's how it goes sometimes. All the right decisions for over three months can go down the drain if a couple key players disappear on any given Sunday. It's okay, you win some and lose some.

