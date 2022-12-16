Read full article on original website
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Host Inaugural Christmas In Cadiz Detail
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department helped make Christmas brighter for twelve children Tuesday night during the inaugural Christmas in Cadiz detail. Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in Cadiz and Trigg County the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department was able to take twelve children from five families shopping for Christmas Tuesday night at the Princeton Walmart. The evening began with a pizza party at Seven Springs Farms and continued as deputies and volunteers took the children to Princeton to go shopping.
Nine People Have Filed for Vacant Christian County School Board Seat
The Christian County Board of Education has a special called meeting set for Wednesday at which time they could select a new District 4 board member. School district spokesman Johnna Brown said nine candidates have filed their applications for the seat left vacant by the November resignation of Mike Walker. Those applicants are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda Keller, Delinda Norrid, Rebecca Pepper, Thomas Parker, and Michael Thompson. All nine candidates have met the qualifications laid out by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill the seat.
Thomas, Young, And Seibert Sworn-In At CCMS Assembly (w/PHOTOS)
In front of a packed gymnasium with students, staff and family members, three local officials who will officially take office on January 1st were sworn in during an assembly at Caldwell County Middle School Tuesday morning. CCMS Assistant Principal Laura Lee White welcomed everyone on hand and said it was...
After 20 Years, Phillips Says Farewell To Cadiz City Council
Following two decades on the Cadiz City Council, Frankie Phillips bid farewell during last Thursday’s meeting — taking in warm thanks for his years of service from Mayor Todd King and the rest of the members. Always to the point, Phillips said he just wanted to have helped...
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
A.L.E.R.R.T. Training At Trigg Middle School This Week
If one were to drive through Cadiz and see a caravan of law enforcement vehicles around the Trigg County Middle School this week, there’s no reason to be alarmed. This Monday through Thursday, the newest building on campus is serving as the ultimate training ground for active shooter training — but not just any active shooter training.
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
Five Sentenced In Calloway Illegal Guiding And Bait Scheme
Per the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a Calloway County judge recently fined four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man almost $70,000 — following the acceptance of guilty pleas related to 135 charges of illegally guiding hunters, and the illegal use of bait. Conservation officers with...
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
Woman Injured Sunday In Christian County Three Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Ronda Johnson was crossing US 68 from Petsch Lane and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by April McGowan. The crash caused...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
Oak Grove Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash
An Oak Grove man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road at Casky Church Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say John Hausely was crossing Bradshaw Road from Casky Church Road when he pulled into the path of a truck on Bradshaw Road driven by Jacob Weatherford.
Bond Modification Denied In Oak Grove Elder Abuse Murder
A Christian Circuit Court judge denied a motion to modify the bond for an Oak Grove man charged with the murder and criminal abuse of his father. Jacob Gilstrap is charged with murder, first-degree criminal abuse and other charges in connection to the death of 70-year old Anthony Gilstrap, Sr.
Crofton Boil Water Advisory Lifted By HWEA
The Boil Water Advisory that was issued Saturday night for residents living along Pool Mill Road and Crofton Castleberry Road has been lifted. The advisory was issued by Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority late Saturday night following a water main break.
Name Released In Lafayette Wreck
Deputies have released the name of a Christian County woman that was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver 42-year-old Amber Bowling lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn several times ejecting her.
Mary Nell Taylor, 93 of Elkton
Graveside services for 93-year-old Mary Nell Taylor of Clarkston, Michigan will be Wednesday, December 21, at 10:30 at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck
A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
