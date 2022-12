Micromobility company, Lime (Website), has just shared that it has partnered with Propel (Website) to help more people to afford their electric vehicle rentals. Propel, an app that people use across the country to access government benefits like SNAP, TANF, and WIC, will now allow their app users to access Lime’s Lime Access equity pricing program in Orlando, which provides discounts of up to 70% off all rides for qualifying residents. The partnership will work the other way as well with Lime connecting its riders to Propel, so they can learn about government service offers on their app.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO