Jamie Duvall coaches on the sidelines of a Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer match late this season. Submitted photo

Jamie Duvall wanted to be a coach and work with kids. He got that opportunity with soccer programs at Kentucky Wesleyan College the last 12 years and at Owensboro High School for more than a decade before that.

Duvall retired last week after 12 seasons coaching the KWC women’s program.