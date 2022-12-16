ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn gets former Vandy pass rusher Elijah McAllister out of the portal

Auburn has some help on the way at a major position of need. Elijah McAllister, a sixth-year senior transfer from Vanderbilt, has committed to Auburn. His commitment comes on the heels of his official visit to the Plains and not long after Auburn's staff offered him. "Coach (Hugh) Freeze has...
AUBURN, AL
Tigers still ranked in AP and coaches polls

The Auburn basketball team has dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 poll after suffering its second loss of the season. On Sunday the Tigers lost 74-71 vs. the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. The Tigers are ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP poll with their 9-2 record....
AUBURN, AL
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
TEMPE, AZ

