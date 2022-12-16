Read full article on original website
MLB trade candidates: Ten players who could use a change of scenery, including Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa
We've all had jobs that, for one reason or another, just didn't work out. Maybe you couldn't get on the same page with your coworkers or your skills were not properly utilized, or the commute was too long. Whatever the reason, sometimes things don't work out, and you have to go elsewhere to find success and happiness. No one has to be at fault. That's just life.
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Reaches deal with Boston
Turner agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox on Sunday, and the deal includes an opt out after the first year, Jeff Passan and Joon Lee of ESPN.com report. A staple in the Dodgers' lineup for nearly a decade, Turner will join the...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
Richard Pitino and New Mexico improve to 11-0 on season but it comes at the hands of Rick Pitino, Iona
Richard Pitino earned his first victory against his Hall of Fame father on Sunday as New Mexico beat Iona 82-74. Rick Pitino hates to lose, but he couldn't have been prouder of his son. "We had our chances," Rick said after the game. "We didn't come through on those chances...
Mets swoop in to sign Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal after Giants' mess, per report
Carlos Correa will now be a New York Met. The Mets and Correa reached a 12-year, $315 million deal late Tuesday night, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Team owner Steve Cohen and Correa's agent Scott Boras ironed out the blockbuster contract over several hours while the billionaire was in Hawaii, Heyman reported.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
Pirates' Nick Mears: Designated for assignment
Mears was designated for assignment Sunday. The Pirates acquired Connor Joe in a trade with Colorado and needed to clear a 40-man roster spot. A 26-year-old righty, Mears has a 97-mph fastball, but he also has a poor 14.9 percent walk rate in 30.1 MLB innings. He could get another shot in the majors if he can improve his control.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
Orioles' Eduard Bazardo: Joins Baltimore organization
The Orioles signed Bazardo to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bazardo posted a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings with the Red Sox in 2022 and a 3.45 in 57.1 with Triple-A Worcester. The righty could find a role in the Orioles' bullpen in 2023.
Orioles' Kyle Dowdy: Signs with Orioles
The Orioles signed Dowdy to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The righty threw 6.1 scoreless innings across two appearances for Cincinnati in 2022. His only lengthy MLB stint came in 2019 and went poorly with a 7.25 ERA, so it's unclear when Dowdy will get his first opportunity with Baltimore.
Padres' Pedro Severino: Headed to San Diego
Severino signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Severino appeared in eight games for the Brewers in 2022, going 4-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI. He'd likely need to beat out either Luis Campusano or Austin Nola to crack the Opening Day roster.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Giants' Gregory Santos: Removed from 40-man roster
The Giants designated Santos (groin) for assignment Monday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Santos made just two major-league appearances in 2022 and finished the season on the 60-day injured list with a groin strain. It wouldn't be shocking to see him stick with Triple-A Sacramento to begin 2023.
