A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the entire listening area on Thursday evening. A wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches, especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting and blizzard-like conditions. On Saturday, we more blowing snow and lake effect snow showers likely. Any snow should wrap up early on Christmas morning. The holiday is shaping up to be very cold, with highs in the teens and lows near zero.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO