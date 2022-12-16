ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

What to expect from this week’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio beginning early on Friday. High winds from a monster winter storm will also bring a significant risk of power outages, as temperatures tumble into the single digits early Friday. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Storm Watch: When bad weather will hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas of NE Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The watch has been issued beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Ashtabula (inland and lakeshore), Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

STORM UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch Issued

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from late Thursday night though Saturday evening. AccuWeather says there will be mainly rain Thursday for our area, but toward...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
95.3 MNC

Major winter storm to hit Michiana, travel impacts begin on Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the entire listening area on Thursday evening. A wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches, especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting and blizzard-like conditions. On Saturday, we more blowing snow and lake effect snow showers likely. Any snow should wrap up early on Christmas morning. The holiday is shaping up to be very cold, with highs in the teens and lows near zero.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Winter storm to impact holiday travel

COLUMBUS—As 4.6 million Ohioans get ready to travel this holiday, weather forecasters are predicting a winter storm that will bring treacherous travel conditions. AAA reminds travelers to prepare now and adjust plans, if necessary. The majority (91%) of Ohio travelers will drive to their destination his holiday season. INRIX,...
OHIO STATE
News Talk 1490

Ohio: Christmas Could Be Coldest in 20 Years!

While some (mostly kids!) may wish for a white Christmas, most can do without the freezing temperatures. Unfortunately for those who hate the cold, this Sunday could be an extremely frigid day. According to FOX 8, the holiday weekend will be extremely cold. What’s starting with rain could turn to snow later in the week […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy