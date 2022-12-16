Read full article on original website
What to expect from this week’s winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio beginning early on Friday. High winds from a monster winter storm will also bring a significant risk of power outages, as temperatures tumble into the single digits early Friday. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm […]
Winter Storm Watches across Northeast Ohio ahead of high-impact winter storm
Winter Storm Watches have officially been announced ahead of a high-impact winter storm that is expected to bring arctic temperatures, blowing snow in excess of 4 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph.
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
WTOL-TV
Who determines Ohio snow emergency levels? Here's what we know about Friday's forecast winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Friday and Saturday's forecasts expected to bring powerful winds, bitterly cold temperatures and snow accumulations, hazardous road conditions can make holiday travel dangerous. While the WTOL 11 Weather Team does not anticipate this weekend's winter storm to be remembered for heavy snowfall, understanding Ohio's three...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Storm Watch: When bad weather will hit Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas of NE Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The watch has been issued beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Ashtabula (inland and lakeshore), Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
Northeast Ohio shoppers, road crews bracing for winter storm
At Discount Drug Mart in Cuyahoga Falls, cashiers have been ringing up customers who are buzzing about the storm on the way.
whbc.com
STORM UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch Issued
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from late Thursday night though Saturday evening. AccuWeather says there will be mainly rain Thursday for our area, but toward...
Power companies prepping for potentially severe winter storm system
Forecasted high winds could potentially bring down power lines and make it challenging to get to some locations.
95.3 MNC
Major winter storm to hit Michiana, travel impacts begin on Thursday
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the entire listening area on Thursday evening. A wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches, especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting and blizzard-like conditions. On Saturday, we more blowing snow and lake effect snow showers likely. Any snow should wrap up early on Christmas morning. The holiday is shaping up to be very cold, with highs in the teens and lows near zero.
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
Upcoming winter storm expected to disrupt Ohioans’ holiday travel plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most wonderful time of the year is turning out to be not so wonderful for travelers, due to the upcoming winter storm. AAA is predicting 4.6 million Ohioans will travel in the coming days, around 90 percent of those driving. Officials say Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel […]
Christmas Storm 2022: What to prepare for, and what we don't know yet
A high-impact winter storm will likely affect Northern Ohio beginning early Thursday morning and linger into early Christmas Day.
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
FirstEnergy, AEP on alert for winter storm
The FOX 8 Weather team has been tracking the winter system to prepare you for the impact of the storm.
National Weather Service says we will get hit with extreme winter weather, but it isn’t so sure about how much snow is coming
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The National Weather Service says the winds will howl and the temperatures will plummet this weekend, but it isn’t so sure about how much snow will hit us. A storm system “will bring strong winds, extreme cold and some snow to the region from late...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Weather: Holiday travel could get tricky with possible winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first half of the week is relatively quiet. We are watching a large storm just in time for Christmas. Stay weather aware this week as more of the forecast and the impacts come into better focus. Here’s what we know so far:. Live...
Winter storm will challenge ODOT and travelers in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As millions of Americans get ready to hit the road and take to the skies to gather with loved ones for the holidays, a winter storm is threatening to make travel difficult. A long line of cars extended out onto the road at the GetGo gas station...
crawfordcountynow.com
Winter storm to impact holiday travel
COLUMBUS—As 4.6 million Ohioans get ready to travel this holiday, weather forecasters are predicting a winter storm that will bring treacherous travel conditions. AAA reminds travelers to prepare now and adjust plans, if necessary. The majority (91%) of Ohio travelers will drive to their destination his holiday season. INRIX,...
Ohio: Christmas Could Be Coldest in 20 Years!
While some (mostly kids!) may wish for a white Christmas, most can do without the freezing temperatures. Unfortunately for those who hate the cold, this Sunday could be an extremely frigid day. According to FOX 8, the holiday weekend will be extremely cold. What’s starting with rain could turn to snow later in the week […]
