Ryan Coogler Reveals Why The Manner Of T'Challa's Death Was Necessary For Shuri's Arc
Though "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" doesn't quite explain how T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) passes away, the movie does show what a massive blow his death is to his country and family. The narrative shifts to a new focal point in Wakanda's chief scientist and T'Challa's little sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright). The young genius has a hard time accepting that she wasn't able to save her brother, and when Namor (Tenoch Huerta) kills Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) as well, Shuri uses her grief, fury, and technological prowess to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb and become the new Black Panther.
Hugh Jackman Teases That Wolverine And Deadpool Will Get Along About As Well As You'd Expect
One of the year's biggest announcements was that everyone's favorite mercenary would be making his way over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but joining Ryan Reynolds for his transition from the Fox Universe is none other than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Fans have waited a long time to see real-life friends Reynolds and Jackman share the screen as their Marvel superhero counterparts, and it looks like Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios are ready to make that wish come true.
How Emily Blunt Got Ripped To Play Rita Vrataski In Edge Of Tomorrow
Starring Tom Cruise as Major William Cage and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, "Edge of Tomorrow" was a critical hit with its time loop plot – as Cage is doomed to live, die, and repeat. Considered by some to be one of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, "Edge of Tomorrow" has great action sequences, fun thrills, and characters that you'll find yourself rooting for.
James Gunn Shuts Down Green Lantern Cancellation Rumors
Nothing is certain except death, taxes, and the fact that James Gunn will call out any publication or single Twitter user who makes a claim against him or DC Studios that is wrong. This has never been more prevalent than in the last two months when Gunn corrected stories shared by even the biggest outlets like Variety. Taking on the DC Studios sector of Warner Bros. might be the most difficult gig in the game right now, but Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran stepped up to the plate knowing the discourse that would come with it.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.
James Cameron Sees Himself In All Of Avatar's Main Characters
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here, and it looks like director James Cameron made the right decision going all in on his original franchise. In a time where adaptations and remakes dominate the industry, "Avatar" continues to find success at the box office, a testament to Cameron's ability to bring new and creative ideas through the world of Pandora.
James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol
Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.
James Caan Turned Down A Hysterical Take On Superman
James Caan is arguably best known for portraying the hot-headed Sonny Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather," and it's a role that earned Caan the only Academy Award nomination of his storied career (per IMDb). Caan's role in "The Godfather" led to many more opportunities for the actor, including a once-potential run as DC Comics' most powerful character, Superman.
The Best New Series Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks
Television in 2022 was all about escapism; about stress relief; about finally relaxing on your couch and queuing up your poison of choice after a long day in this crazy, mixed-up world. So, with so many streamers and choices available, what do you want to pair with your finest sweatpants and cheap yet solid supermarket wine? Sure, you've got your fantasy epics, your brand new dramedies, your superhero stories, and so on and so forth, but when it comes to the best shows that premiered in 2022: most of them will stress you out.
How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack
Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan.
The Unfilmed Transaction Scene In Clerks Explains The Original Ending
Though Kevin Smith has made enough of a name for himself in Hollywood to become something of a household name, it all began for the writer-director back in 1994 with "Clerks." Inspired by Smith's own annoying and often humorous experiences working at a retail store prior to selling the project (via The Guardian), the movie offered a deadpan and absurd aspect of life that many Gen X'ers were just starting to experience themselves.
Bones And All's Taylor Russell Gushes Over The Deep Feelings Embedded In The Script
In the wide world of movie monsters, films revolving around wendigos — a myth deeply tied to cannibalism — are lacking. The Keri Russell-led film "Antlers" is the most recent movie of note to center directly around the Native American legends. Meanwhile, there's "Raw," a film too disturbing to finish, which also takes inspiration from the same tales of cannibals. That said, while there's a mythology filled to the brim with stories that are heretofore unseen on screen, much of this potential remains unfulfilled. Thankfully, Luis Guadagnino is the next director to take on the subject in his new film, "Bones and All."
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro Shares Whether He Believes His Character Deserves That Famous Nickname
"Lucifer" had a remarkably unusual run during its six seasons. The first three seasons ran on Fox before the network surprisingly canceled the supernatural crime show. Premium streaming network Netflix then proceeded to pick the series up for another three seasons, where "Lucifer" proved to be extremely popular. In 2021, "Lucifer" clocked an absurd 18.34 billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen (per The Hollywood Reporter), which is a higher number than even the megahit "Squid Game." So while its time on network television might have been short-lived, its overall legacy is one of unrivaled popularity.
Why Babylon Bombed At The Box Office
The decadent opulence of the 1920s retains an almost mythological status in American pop culture. Nestled in time between the horrors of WWI and before the Great Depression, the "Golden Age" is generally marked by a free-spirited population, changing styles and pop culture, and tremendous advances in technology. "Babylon" is the latest movie to peer into this era of history, focusing on the time when silent movies were making the transition to speaking iterations, affectionately referred to as "talkies."
The Witcher's Lauren Hissrich Has Already Planned The Show's Grand Finale
Lots of questions have been raised over the future of Netflix's "The Witcher." This was, of course, in no small part due to the recent re-casting of Liam Hemsworth in the title role. Then there was also the whole matter of Henry Cavill losing his role as Superman in the new and improved DC Extended Universe, leading many to believe that he might even take back his role as Geralt of Rivia from Hemsworth. Alas, that was not the case, and the show's Season 4 will continue to star Hemsworth as the famed white-haired warrior (via Variety).
Babylon Star Jovan Adepo On Shooting The Film's Wild Party Scenes - Exclusive
One of the signature elements of writer-director Damien Chazelle's new movie, "Babylon," is the string of Hollywood parties that punctuate the movie at various points. Set in the roaring '20s at the height of the movie industry's silent era, "Babylon" depicts a business that was yet to fall under both corporate ownership and the enforced morality of things like the Hays Production Code. The Hollywood we see in "Babylon" is one where both creativity and hedonism run rampant, sex and drugs are abundant and easily accessible, and one person's debauchery is another's transcendence.
Who Did Jonah Hill Voice On The Simpsons?
"The Simpsons" is currently on Season 34. Any sitcom that's been around that long is bound to have a cavalcade of guest stars, and anyone who's anyone has appeared on "The Simpsons" at this point. From former Beatles like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison to modern TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, guest stars have spanned decades and mediums. In fact, it might be easier to come up with a list of celebrities who haven't appeared on "The Simpsons" at this point.
