Any activities to do that aren’t going to a bar or restaurant in Akron?

My mom has a huge hoarding problem to the point where I can’t even visit her or my grandma (who both live in the home). It’s gotten worse since I went to college and I don’t even know what to do anymore — I’ve tried to address it to her a whole year back when I came home but nothing has changed. I don’t know what to do besides call professionals at this point. I would clean but the house is not infested with rats and it’s just all round not a one man job. It’s also a very emotionally taxing responsibility for me. Please help.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO