ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Any activities to do that aren’t going to a bar or restaurant in Akron?

Ask Akron
Ask Akron
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj9oU_0jkXXr3D00
unsplash web image

Looking for ideas of more active things to do in Akron that aren’t going to a bar or restaurant. Think like ice skating, rock climbing… and I’m out of ideas … not even sure what search words to use on Google to help me out. Thanks in advance!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Akron

Are there any bakeries open on 24th in Akron?

Are most bakeries closing for the holiday weekend or before the 24th? My partner and i wanted to bring some baked goods home for a Christmas dinner so I’m trying to range on when would be a good time / day to pick them up since Christmas is on a Sunday this year.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

What's the best heated area to grab a drink in Akron?

I figure that crowd sourcing this may help. I'm looking for places to grab a drink in an outdoor setting that is heated in the city. There used to be a lot with the streeteries and the like, but it seems that this year most of them have shut down. I'm not looking for one of the places that is fully enclosed, because that defeats the purpose. However, if they have individual pods or tables that are enclosed that would work.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Where are the best doggy daycare in Akron?

I want my puppy to get out of the house and go play with other dogs, but I am terrified of leaving him at a daycare because of all the horror stories I've heard about abuse and fights and illness. Where do you take your dog? Do you trust them, and why? I want any and all recommendations. Thanks.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Is it worth living in Akron?

I got offered my dream job and am moving here (CPA) anyone have some perspective on what life’s like here？ Dating, socializing, how about the weather is etc. Thanks for any advice.
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Any reliable and fairly priced professional hoarding clean up services in Akron?

My mom has a huge hoarding problem to the point where I can’t even visit her or my grandma (who both live in the home). It’s gotten worse since I went to college and I don’t even know what to do anymore — I’ve tried to address it to her a whole year back when I came home but nothing has changed. I don’t know what to do besides call professionals at this point. I would clean but the house is not infested with rats and it’s just all round not a one man job. It’s also a very emotionally taxing responsibility for me. Please help.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Ask Akron

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
639
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Akron

Comments / 0

Community Policy