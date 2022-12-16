ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are your favorite bars for a lonely lunch in Akron?

Ask Akron
Ask Akron
 5 days ago
I enjoy nothing more than having a few beers and lunch alone on a weekday but I’m looking for new places. Any recommendations in Akron?

Ask Akron

Ask Akron

