Washington State

Elon Musk's Twitter abruptly suspends several journalists who cover Elon Musk and Twitter

By Peter Weber
 5 days ago

Twitter suspended the accounts of reporters from The New York Times , The Washington Post , CNN, and several other news organizations Thursday evening, without explanation. Most of the suspended journalists cover Twitter and its new owner, Elon Musk, and Musk suggested on Twitter that the suspensions were tied to his new policy of not posting the real-time location of his private jet, or any user's "live location information."

Twitter on Wednesday banned the automated flight-tracking account @elonjet and its creator, 20-year-old Jack Sweeney. Musk blamed that account for a "crazy stalker" purportedly harassing a car carrying his young son through Los Angeles, though he didn't explain the connection.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan said he was banned from Twitter after posting a screenshot of a Los Angeles Police Department statement that no such crime had been reported. Mashable tech reporter Matt Binder said his account was suspended after he posted a screenshot of O'Sullivan's tweet. "I did not share any location data, as per Twitter's new terms," Binder told The Associated Press . "Nor did I share any links to ElonJet or other location tracking accounts."

"Musk seems to be just stamping out accounts that he doesn't like," O'Sullivan said on CNN.

Twitter informed several of the reporters that their accounts are "permanently" suspended, but hasn't explained why. Musk tweeted that criticizing him is fine but " doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not"; that the "same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else"; and that the suspended journalists "posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates , in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service." He also suggested the accounts would be suspended for seven days.

"None of the tweets from suspended reporters that the Post has reviewed revealed the location of Musk or his family," The Washington Post reports .

The Post , the Times , CNN, and the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists all criticized Twitter's opaque and seemingly arbitrary suspension of journalists, especially given Musk's avowed commitment to "free speech."

"It's impossible to square Twitter's free speech aspirations with the purging of critical journalists' accounts," ACLU executive director Anthony Romero said in a statement. "The First Amendment protects Musk's right to do this, but it's a terrible decision." Paul Barrett, at the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, called the suspensions "surely the dumbest and most hypocritical move Elon Musk has made as owner and 'Chief Twit.'"

The journalists suspended Thursday included Ryan Mac at the Times , Drew Harwell at the Post , Voice of America's Steve Herman, Micah Lee of The Intercept , and independent journalists Aaron Rupar, Keith Olberman, and Tony Webster.

Related
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of several prominent journalists after backlash

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday reinstated the accounts of a number of prominent journalists that he had previously suspended from the social media platform. Musk reactivated the journalist's accounts after conducting a Twitter poll to see if he should allow them back on the site immediately, or wait seven days. The poll overwhelmingly showed that respondents wanted the journalists reinstated right away.  "The people have spoken," Musk tweeted following the poll. Accounts ... will have their suspension lifted now."  While a full list of the reinstated accounts was not released by Musk, journalists at a number of high-profile outlets, including The Washington Post, The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Elon Musk's Twitter poll says he should step down as CEO

The results are in — Twitter users have officially voted for CEO Elon Musk to step down from his post. On Sunday, Musk tweeted out a poll: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." After 17,502,391 votes, 57.5 percent of participants said Musk should resign from his role. The survey officially closed around 6:20 a.m. ET Monday morning, per NBC News. Musk had previously said he would eventually step down as CEO, as noted by The Verge's Alex Heath. The crude-but-consequential poll arrived after a particularly volatile few days at Twitter HQ —...
Twitter briefly bans linking to other social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and Truth Social

Twitter announced Sunday that it will no longer allow users to directly post links to a number of rival social media websites. The new policy lasted less than a day. In a now-deleted press release, the company said, "We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter." According to the release, this includes banning links to Facebook, Instagram, Truth Social, Mastodon, Tribel, Post, and Nostr. Twitter provided examples of violations of this policy, such as someone tweeting to follow them on...
EU threatens Musk with sanctions after Twitter suspends journalists

Twitter on Thursday controversially suspended the accounts of a number of high-profile journalists, many of whom cover both the platform and its new owner, Elon Musk.  Though Musk has suggested the suspensions were a result of a new platform policy, under which users are forbidden from posting another user's "live location information," those impacted have pushed back on that claim, maintaining they weren't in violation of the rules and that Musk is simply punishing accounts he doesn't like. The European Union, however, appears to be fighting back against the news, even going so far as to warn Musk of possible sanctions. "News about arbitrary suspension of...
Jeremy Clarkson's 'deplorable' article about Meghan Markle sparks over 17,500 complaints

A controversial article about Meghan Markle by British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has drawn a record number of complaints.  The Top Gear host recently wrote in The Sun that he hates the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level" and dreams "of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her." He also suggested he hates her more than serial killer Rose West. The article quickly sparked fierce backlash, and The Guardian reports that the Independent Press Standards Organization has received over 17,500 complaints about it as of Tuesday morning,...
Amber Heard settles Johnny Depp defamation case 'having lost faith in the American legal system'

Amber Heard is no longer appealing the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation trial and has reached a settlement with her ex-husband.  The actress announced Monday on Instagram that she has dropped her appeal and reached a settlement after a Virginia jury found she defamed Depp, whom she accused of domestic abuse. Heard said she made the "very difficult decision to settle" after "I defended my truth" and "my life as I knew it was destroyed" in the process.  Terms were not disclosed, but Heard said the settlement will not prevent her from speaking out further on the case. TMZ reported she will pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
A history of presidential parodies on Saturday Night Live

NBC's iconic sketch show Saturday Night Live is famous for its political humor — and in particular, its long and storied history of presidential parodies, many of which have become iconic in their own right. Here's everything you need to know:  When did presidential parodies begin on Saturday Night Live?  Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, as NBC's flagship live sketch series. Created by Lorne Michaels, who serves as executive producer to this day, the show began spoofing U.S. politics and poking fun at the sitting president (Gerald Ford, at the time) almost immediately. The show's parody of Ford — helmed by original...
TEXAS STATE
Vatican defrocks MAGA priest for 'blasphemous' social media posts, 'persistent disobedience'

The Vatican has laicized, or removed from the priesthood, prominent anti-abortion and political activist Frank Pavone, the Vatican's ambassador in Washington informed U.S. bishops in a Dec. 13 letter reported Saturday night by Catholic News Agency (CNA) and posted online Sunday by The Associated Press. Pavone, national director of the group Priests for Life, can no longer present himself as a Catholic priest or administer the sacraments. He has "no possibility of appeal," the letter states. The letter does not detail what led the Vatican to defrock Pavone on Nov. 9, but it includes a statement saying he was "found guilty in...
TEXAS STATE
