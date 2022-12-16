Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
Audio will be available later today. South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
NPR
Icy weather in Cambridge, England, interferes with delivery robot's path
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Computer scientists have made a lot of progress with artificial intelligence, but a scene from Cambridge, England, shows challenges that remain. Graham Smith was out for a walk in the snow when he found a delivery robot stuck on an icy curb. He wrote in a Facebook post that the wheels of the poor little mite were spinning like crazy. Mr. Smith says he helped it on its way, and it thanked him. It looks like we don't have to fear our robot overlords just yet. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
NPR
Indonesia has updated its criminal code with a number of free speech restrictions. The human rights community says the new legislation is threatening the country's democracy. NPR's Julie McCarthy has the story.
JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: In this era of global democratic retreat, Indonesia watchers say President Joko Widodo, who was reelected in 2019 on promises of inclusion, is not interested in hearing challenges to his government and is presiding over a Democratic backsliding. Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid says the new measure that criminalizes speech that attacks the honor or dignity of the president effectively gags the citizenry.
NPR
U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
A U.K. court ruled the Government's plan to deport refugees to Rwanda is lawful — so what happens next?. The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
NPR
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nick Miroff about his new series for The Washington Post focused on the opioid crisis and fentanyl. No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
NPR
Morning news brief
Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they'll take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR early this month he thought the evidence is there.
NPR
World Cup fans in Los Angeles turn out to celebrate Argentina's championship
In our coverage, we've heard what the World Cup sounded like in Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and also now just in New York. Now let's go to Rocco's Tavern here in Culver City, Calif. Now this was the sound when one last penalty kick gave Argentina the win. (CHEERING)
NPR
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR
Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years
A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
NPR
Lionel Messi's legacy solidified in Argentina after taking home the World Cup
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with The Last Cup host Jasmine Garsd about superstar soccer player Lionel Messi's legacy in Argentina. Now that the World Cup trophy is in Argentine hands, it and the team who won it are making the 21-hour journey from Doha to Buenos Aires. They're headed home to celebrate with fans. On Sunday afternoon, Argentina and its superstar player, Lionel Messi, claimed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Prior to the tournament, Messi had already announced this would be his last World Cup.
NPR
Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory
Yesterday was a special day for Argentines. JULIETA MARTINELLI: Oh, man. Where do I even start? I'm finally getting my voice back. SUMMERS: That is Julieta Martinelli, a journalist based in Atlanta, where she watched the World Cup final and... MARTINELLI: I injured my knee against the table jumping and...
NPR
Argentina wins World Cup over France after exciting final
The 2022 World Cup has ended with one of the most riveting final matches in the history of the soccer tournament, as Argentina defeated defending champion France in a penalty kick shootout. Here's what it sounded like in Buenos Aires. (SOUNDBITE OF CROWD CHEERING) MCCAMMON: The victory gave Argentinean star...
NPR
Why many Jews in the U.S. are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah
Hanukkah began last night. The Talmud directs Jews to not just celebrate the holiday but to do it publicly, placing their menorahs where passersby can see the lights. As Deena Prichep reports, with a rise in antisemitism, some American Jews are conflicted about making their identities so public. DEENA PRICHEP,...
NPR
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens
NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with a group of Jewish teenagers amid a particularly dark year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.: Hannah Rubin, Ben Fitzpayne, and Jaia Wilensky. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday...
Comments / 0