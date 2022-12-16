The B&B spoilers preview for December 19 – December 23, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. ’Tis the season for family, fun, and festivities, and no one does Christmas better than Eric Forrester (John McCook). He throws a traditional holiday, and everyone who is anyone (namely the Logans) gathers at the house for good tidings and cheer. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) is sure to be happy to spend this time with her sisters as well guests Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO