Matthew Gillen, executive director of the Aspen/Pitkin County Housing Authority. Everyone in Aspen loves talking about ACPHA! But what are they talking about?. For 40 years, APCHA has provided affordable rental and ownership housing to workers (and some retired workers) in Aspen and Pitkin County. Funded by the City of Aspen and Pitkin County, APCHA gives people from all walks of life an opportunity to live, work and contribute to the Aspen community, and drive our year-round economy. There are over 1,600 privately owned homes under the APCHA umbrella and over 1,300 rental units.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO