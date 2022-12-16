Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Zacks.com
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
RDY - Free Report) closed at $52.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Zacks.com
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Zacks.com
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Altria (MO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.44, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner...
2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35
The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ABBV - Free Report) closed at $160.58, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.79% in...
Zacks.com
Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ATKR - Free Report) closed at $113.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
V - Free Report) closed at $205.36, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost...
Zacks.com
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BX - Free Report) closed at $73.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SWK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the tool company...
Zacks.com
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer...
Zacks.com
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VLO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this oil refiner have returned -14.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
F - Free Report) closed at $11.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GOOG - Free Report) closed at $89.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CVS Health (. CVS - Free Report) closed at $95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HOLX - Free Report) closed at $74.10, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker...
Zacks.com
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
XOM - Free Report) closed at $106.69, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had...
