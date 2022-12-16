ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Zacks.com

Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

RDY - Free Report) closed at $52.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Zacks.com

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Altria (MO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.44, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner...
Entrepreneur

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
Zacks.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ABBV - Free Report) closed at $160.58, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.79% in...
Zacks.com

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ATKR - Free Report) closed at $113.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

V - Free Report) closed at $205.36, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost...
Zacks.com

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BX - Free Report) closed at $73.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SWK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the tool company...
Zacks.com

Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know

PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer...
Zacks.com

Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

F - Free Report) closed at $11.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GOOG - Free Report) closed at $89.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com

CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (. CVS - Free Report) closed at $95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HOLX - Free Report) closed at $74.10, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker...
Zacks.com

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

XOM - Free Report) closed at $106.69, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had...

