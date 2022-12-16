ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

Rapid Reactions: Cardinals unable to snap losing streak vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals (4-10) extended their season-long losing streak to four games following their 24-15 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Sunday. While Arizona’s defense had one of its better games of 2022, most notably the team’s pass rush, the same couldn’t be said for an offense scrambling to find consistency.
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns focused on basketball over sale of team

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is often cautious to speak on anything until every I is dotted and every T is crossed. That remained the case on Tuesday prior to a matchup with the Washington Wizards, when all the hubbub was regarding the majority sale of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns lose focus, let game slip away to late Wizards rally

PHOENIX — Tuesday night’s 113-110 Phoenix Suns loss to the Washington Wizards was less of a trap game and more of a trap four minutes. A flat first half offensively and an even more blah shift defensively had the Suns down just five at halftime but the score eventually sorted itself out to have them trail by 17 midway through the third quarter. But then a tidal wave 33-9 run sprouted out of nowhere to put Phoenix up seven with 9:39 to go.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Coyotes pick up point in OT loss to Canadiens

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn’t, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck. It went in, giving the Montreal Canadiens another overtime win. Hoffman scored at...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

J.J. Watt’s dominant showing not enough in Cardinals’ loss to Broncos

Up against Denver Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien, the Arizona Cardinals pass rush went to work in a hurry on Sunday. Totaling six sacks and seven QB hits in the first half alone, Arizona’s pass rush kept a Denver offense coming off its best output of the season in check for a good part of the Cardinals’ eventual 24-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
