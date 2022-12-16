Read full article on original website
Watch: Deandre Ayton’s heated exchange involving Monty Williams on Suns’ bench
Suns center Deandre Ayton was seen in a heated exchange involving head coach Monty Williams on the team’s bench during Phoenix’s 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center on Tuesday night. “No, it was the whole team,” Williams said of the incident postgame. “In those moments...
Rapid Reactions: Cardinals unable to snap losing streak vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals (4-10) extended their season-long losing streak to four games following their 24-15 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Sunday. While Arizona’s defense had one of its better games of 2022, most notably the team’s pass rush, the same couldn’t be said for an offense scrambling to find consistency.
Basketball fans and media react to Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are being purchased by billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, 42, who is chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Michigan. The purchase is for $4 billion, according to a press release. Ishbia’s net worth is $5.1 billion this year, according to Forbes.com. Mat Ishbia...
Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns focused on basketball over sale of team
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is often cautious to speak on anything until every I is dotted and every T is crossed. That remained the case on Tuesday prior to a matchup with the Washington Wizards, when all the hubbub was regarding the majority sale of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phoenix Suns lose focus, let game slip away to late Wizards rally
PHOENIX — Tuesday night’s 113-110 Phoenix Suns loss to the Washington Wizards was less of a trap game and more of a trap four minutes. A flat first half offensively and an even more blah shift defensively had the Suns down just five at halftime but the score eventually sorted itself out to have them trail by 17 midway through the third quarter. But then a tidal wave 33-9 run sprouted out of nowhere to put Phoenix up seven with 9:39 to go.
Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia finalizes purchase of Suns from Robert Sarver
Billionaire mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia finalized the purchase of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from Robert Sarver on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the move. The agreement, which is still pending league approval, values both teams at $4...
ESPN report: Suns president Jason Rowley, others took part in toxic culture
Anonymous Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury employees claim that, despite owner Robert Sarver serving a suspension as he seeks buyers for the franchises, several executives who have contributed to the teams’ toxic workplace culture remain employed, according to an investigative story published Monday by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Since...
Suns starters Booker, Ayton questionable; Lakers’ Anthony Davis out
The Phoenix Suns list Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as questionable to play against the Lakers on Monday, while Los Angeles has ruled out All-Star Anthony Davis. Booker popped up on the injury report Sunday night with groin soreness. He is two games removed from returning from a hamstring injury...
Devin Booker out for Suns, Lakers without Anthony Davis and LeBron James
The Phoenix Suns list Devin Booker as out and Deandre Ayton as questionable to play against the Lakers on Monday, while Los Angeles ruled out All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Booker popped up on the injury report Sunday night with groin soreness. He is two games removed from returning...
Patrick Beverley too-smalled Chris Paul and gave another magical moment
We have seen the Phoenix Suns’ rivalry with the entire New Orleans Pelicans team over the past few weeks. Monday night against a Los Angeles Lakers squad missing a handful of key players, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, we saw the Suns’ beef with a single man.
Coyotes pick up point in OT loss to Canadiens
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn’t, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck. It went in, giving the Montreal Canadiens another overtime win. Hoffman scored at...
New dawn may be coming for Cardinals after loss to Broncos in Denver
The Cardinals are in a dark place. Extreme dysfunction in 2022 has resulted in one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A cultural overhaul is long overdue. They inhabit a realm where draft position now matters more than anything, that awful place where victories feel like losses and losses are to be celebrated.
Arizona Cardinals mathematically eliminated after loss to Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals, sitting at 4-10 through Week 15, have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs after a 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Only the Houston Texans (1-12-1), Chicago Bears (3-11), Broncos (4-10) and Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention to this point. It’s been a...
J.J. Watt’s dominant showing not enough in Cardinals’ loss to Broncos
Up against Denver Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien, the Arizona Cardinals pass rush went to work in a hurry on Sunday. Totaling six sacks and seven QB hits in the first half alone, Arizona’s pass rush kept a Denver offense coming off its best output of the season in check for a good part of the Cardinals’ eventual 24-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
