THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Today the 67th Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic will take place at the H.G. Morse Range at The Villages High School with kickoff slated for 1 PM ET. Nearly 80 players from across the state of Florida are invited each year to take part in the state’s oldest All-Star game that has seen notable players over the year play including Lamar Jackson, Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks, Laveranues Coles, Clinton Portis, Deion Sanders, Peter Warrick, Danny Wuerffel, among many others that have played in this classic event.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO