State champion Santa Fe leads All Area team
Editor’s Note This is the second of three stories unveiling the 2022 Mainstreet Daily News All Area Volleyball Teams, sponsored by Bosshardt Realty. Click here to read about the Class 1A/2A All Area small school team. The Santa Fe (Alachua) Raiders were dominant as they won their second consecutive...
Meet the North All-Stars for the 67th annual FACA North-South All-Star Classic
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Today the 67th Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic will take place at the H.G. Morse Range at The Villages High School with kickoff slated for 1 PM ET. Nearly 80 players from across the state of Florida are invited each year to take part in the state’s oldest All-Star game that has seen notable players over the year play including Lamar Jackson, Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks, Laveranues Coles, Clinton Portis, Deion Sanders, Peter Warrick, Danny Wuerffel, among many others that have played in this classic event.
LB Jaden Robinson Signs With the Gators
Gators linebacker commit Jaden Robinson signs with Florida as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
Gainesville native Gavin Hill signs with Florida
Florida has signed multiple prospects from the Gainesville area in recent years, from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Trent Whittemore. UF has also added multiple players from Gainesville outside of its signing class, including tight end Noah Keeter, who transferred from UCLA, to walk-on offensive lineman Mark Pitts, and the Gators continued to look to the local area during the 2023 class with the addition of defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who signed with the Gators on Wednesday.
Former Gator Dan Cross giving back
In 1994, guard Dan Cross helped lead the University of Florida men’s basketball team to its first Final Four in school history. The Gators, who finished 29–8 during the 1993-94 season under head coach Lon Kruger, defeated UConn, 69–60 in overtime, and Boston College, 74–68, in Miami in the Sweet 16 to make history, They eventually fell to Duke, 70–65, in the Final Four.
Gator great Lawrence Hatch talks life after football
In 1991, the Florida Gators won 10 games for the first time in school history under second-year head coach Steve Spurrier. The Gators also finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the fourth time in school history. Defensive back Lawrence Hatch was a key member of that team,...
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a Hamilton County school resource officer. Sylvester Warren and a group were asked to leave the Hamilton County versus Columbia County basketball game on...
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
Elections offices offering $1,200 scholarships
Alachua County’s Supervisor of Elections Office is taking applications for the chance to earn one of four $1,200 scholarships given each year by the Florida Supervisors of Elections. The scholarships are for full-time college juniors and seniors studying political science, public administration, business administration or journalism/ mass communications. Applicants...
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
2 hospitalized after road-rage shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police in said a busy roadway was shut down after a road rage shooting Monday morning. Officers said the road-rage shooting happened on West State Route 40 in Ocala. Police said two men were involved with one man who was shot and another who was hit...
Ward returns from D.C., praises opportunities
Mayor-elect Harvey Ward returned from a White House trip and praised the opportunities created by the Biden administration. “This administration has created and is creating opportunities for our neighbors in Gainesville the likes of which have not been seen in my lifetime,” Ward said in a Facebook post. Ward...
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GPD investigating fatal shooting at The Point Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at The Point Apartments at 3100 SW 35th Place at about 1:20 p.m. today. The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries. The suspect remained at the scene and is being questioned. The suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting arose from a neighborhood dispute.
Five Lake City teens shot Monday
The Lake City Police Department dispatched officers on Monday afternoon after a report of a person shot. When arriving to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane, officers found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds. The victims were coherent but couldn’t say who shot them, according to a press release. EMS transported them to the hospital.
