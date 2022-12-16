ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive

HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
NAM Gives Blessings For More Than 1,000 Families In A Single Day

Friday was the first day of blessing over 1,000 families at Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), and the blessings will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help distribute gifts and food to the families who registered for NAM’s Holiday Food and Toy Project, along with State Representative, Sam Harless, who came to offer support for NAM’s efforts.
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide

HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list. Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world. Houston ranked second on the list, only to...
Caroline Collins

Caroline Collins joined the FOX 26 Houston news team in December 2022. She will anchor the station's evening newscasts. Most recently, Caroline served as a morning anchor for KSEE in Fresno, Calif. since December 2022. Prior to that, she was a weekend evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.
Houston restaurant week earns $1,240,811 for Houston Food Bank

Houston’s most anticipated foodie event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, announced that the 2022 donation to the Houston Food Bank is $1,240,811. Since its inception in 2003, HRW has donated more than $18.8 million to the Food Bank, which has allowed them to supply 56.4 million meals to those who are food insecure. The 20th annual HRW is set for August 1st through Labor Day, September 4th, 2023.
