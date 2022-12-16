Read full article on original website
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season
HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season. This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate. On Saturday,...
Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive
HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
Things to do in Houston this weekend, December 23 to 25: Holiday, Christmas weekend events
HOUSTON - Celebrate the holiday weekend by taking in the dazzling Christmas lights, watching a holiday classic come to life on stage or squeezing in one last chance to give Santa your wish list. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston...
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
Houston-area locations where you can volunteer during the holidays, all-year-round
HOUSTON - In the spirit of giving, it's important to remember to give back to the community, and what better way than volunteering?. Lots of nonprofit organizations, especially in the Houston-area, depend on volunteers to assist those in need all-year round, and the holidays especially are when people are much needed.
Celebrity designer Jimmy the Jeweler gave away more that $10K in toys, gifts to Houston families
HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houston families got to enjoy Christmas early, and it's all thanks to the iceman! No, not Frosty the Snowman. It was thanks to Jimmy Phan, also known as, Celebrity Designer, Jimmy the Jeweler!. It was an iced-out Christmas as Phan gave out more than $10,000 worth...
Super Feast in urgent need of toys ahead of Christmas Eve event at George R. Brown Convention Center
Organizers want to donate 100,000 brand new toys to more than 30,000 families during the Christmas Eve event. Applications for toys and food baskets went up this year.
Heights nursery gifts free Christmas trees to Houstonians for the holidays
A nursery in the Heights is spreading holiday cheer with full-size Christmas trees, free for folks in a need of a tree.
Custom doormats at Houston business Kicky Mats
Let your doormat do the talking. Eboni Roberts, creator of Kicky Mats, shows us some of her custom doormats. She also has a studio where you can create your own.
NAM Gives Blessings For More Than 1,000 Families In A Single Day
Friday was the first day of blessing over 1,000 families at Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), and the blessings will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help distribute gifts and food to the families who registered for NAM’s Holiday Food and Toy Project, along with State Representative, Sam Harless, who came to offer support for NAM’s efforts.
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
Local non-profit providing dog houses, blankets for homeless and abandoned dogs as Artic Blast approaches
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One area of northeast Houston-area is known as the ‘Corridor of Cruelty.’ Sadly, homeless dogs that are dumped there will likely die in the upcoming Arctic Blast. "We're very concerned about dogs living, and we're especially concerned about dogs living on the streets," said...
Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide
HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list. Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world. Houston ranked second on the list, only to...
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
Caroline Collins
Caroline Collins joined the FOX 26 Houston news team in December 2022. She will anchor the station's evening newscasts. Most recently, Caroline served as a morning anchor for KSEE in Fresno, Calif. since December 2022. Prior to that, she was a weekend evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.
Houston restaurant week earns $1,240,811 for Houston Food Bank
Houston’s most anticipated foodie event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, announced that the 2022 donation to the Houston Food Bank is $1,240,811. Since its inception in 2003, HRW has donated more than $18.8 million to the Food Bank, which has allowed them to supply 56.4 million meals to those who are food insecure. The 20th annual HRW is set for August 1st through Labor Day, September 4th, 2023.
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prize
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
