WISH-TV
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
Skateboarding in traffic leads to arrest in earlier road rage incident
A 24-year-old Monticello man has been charged in a road-road incident last week in which he allegedly showed a gun to two people in another car. On the afternoon of Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Sagamore Parkway North and South Street in Lafayette to a report of a man with a gun in a black Buick SUV, indicating the man pointed the gun at someonea, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Journal Review
Window contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Historic Downtown Crawfordsville Window Contest are as follows:. • People’s Choice, voted on by the community — DES Engineering, first place; and Country Hearts & Flowers, second place. • Best Small Window — Jarocho Mini-Market, first place; and Shop Small Shop Handmade, second...
Journal Review
Merry & Bright
First Place — Maria Vannice and Joseph Matrisian, 9401 State Road 234W. Second Place — Rex and Ronda Hutchison, 1789 W. C.R. 50S, Crawfordsville. Third Place — David and Rosella Potter, 3961 E. C.R. 150S, Crawfordsville. Fourth Place — Roger Thomas and Jill Bowling, 1011 W. Pike...
Journal Review
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell, a boy, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Adriona M. Bailey and Cameron Maxwell, Ladoga. At birth, he weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother Bryan Maxwell, 2. Maternal grandparents are Brandy and Darrin Burdine, Ladoga; and Terry...
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
Suspect arrested after armed robbery inside Kokomo mall
Police have a man in custody after they say he robbed a business inside the Markland Mall at gunpoint Monday.
Fox 59
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold …. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Giving teen parents a helping hand. Daniel Miller talks to the woman behind a foundation meant to empower teen parents. Holiday...
Lafayette woman charged with beating 5-year-old
A 26-year-old Lafayette woman was charged Monday with two felony counts of battery after her boyfriend called police and told them she had hit her 5-year-old son about 15 times Sunday, "all over" his body. Payslie Chantel Lewis was staying at the Red Roof Inn on South Street with her...
WLFI.com
Carroll County jail estimated to cost almost $26 million
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The latest price estimate for the new Carroll County jail is $3 million more than what county officials think they can afford. The total estimated construction cost for the new Carroll County Jail comes to just under $26 million after bids from 80 sub-contractors.
Journal Review
Nadeen Michelle DeZarn
Infant Nadeen Michelle DeZarn, 4-month-old daughter of Jerrid Michael and Kelsi Danielle (Moore) DeZarn of Williamsport, passed away in the Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nadeen was born at Riley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 15, 2022. She leaves behind her parents, Jerrid and Kelsi...
Journal Review
Journee Rose Lovell
Journee Rose Lovell, a daughter, born Dec. 6 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jaidlin Lovell, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Jessica Lovell, Lebanon; and Dennis Lovell, West Lafayette. Maternal great-grandparents are Gisela Crouch, West Lafayette; and David Crouch, Florida.
Journal Review
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
Journal Review
Casen Riley Martens
Casen Riley Martens, a son, born Dec. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Josh and Sunny (Lollar) Martens, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Cohen Martens, 2. Maternal grandparents are Bridget Lollar and Henry A. Lollar Jr. Paternal grandparents...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Journal Review
David Allen Johnson
David Allen Johnson of New Market passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home. Born Nov. 16, 1949, to Donald and Patricia S. Dawson Johnson, David attended Crawfordsville High School and Potter Business College. He also attended IVY Tech of Lafayette with three degrees, auto body maintenance, computer engineering and a certified welding degree. He was given the Dean’s Award for all his times attending.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
