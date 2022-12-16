A 24-year-old Monticello man has been charged in a road-road incident last week in which he allegedly showed a gun to two people in another car. On the afternoon of Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Sagamore Parkway North and South Street in Lafayette to a report of a man with a gun in a black Buick SUV, indicating the man pointed the gun at someonea, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO