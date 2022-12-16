Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magicWestloadedJamestown, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two YearsJoel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
New multi-family community coming to Dayton region
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A 168-unit, multi-family community is expected to open next summer. The project will provide more residential options for the Miami Valley. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80 two-bedroom and 88 three-bedroom units in 12 buildings. Cincinnati-based PLK Communities is the developer...
dayton247now.com
Pizza spot relocating as Dayton chain looks to refresh image
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A pizza shop north of Dayton is relocating. This comes as the iconic chain refreshes its brand. Kettering-based Cassano’s Pizza King will move its 5118 Brandt Pike location to 6315 Brandt Pike in March or April. The location was once a Rapid...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public students awarded first ever Meadowdale Marketing Pathway scholarships
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – TriComB2B, a national marketing agency, has announced the winners of their first ever Meadowdale Marketing Pathway Scholarship Competition. Meadowdale had students participant in real-world challenge projects developed by the marketing agency. The students who performed the best were ranked and received scholarships. “We are proud...
dayton247now.com
Dayton woman admits to stealing identifies of several local women
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, December 19, a Dayton woman pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of numerous young women in the Dayton area, and using those identities to carry out various forms of fraud. Federal charges 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis were filed in September, and she pleaded guilty to...
dayton247now.com
Vigil to be held Dec. 21 on National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board will hold a vigil Wednesday to remember those who experienced homelessness and died this year. The vigil is at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main Street in Dayton. December 21 is considered the longest night of the year...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Sub-zero wind chills and snow potential this week
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Bitterly cold wind chills as well as the potential for accumulating snowfall arrives later this week, just as folks hit the road for Christmas. A potent storms system will arrive on Thursday. Expect rain throughout the day, but Arctic air will take over Thursday night which will allow for a transition to snowfall for our area.
dayton247now.com
Central State University $4.9million grant helps agriculture research for students
WILDERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) – Big news for Central State University after receiving $4.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This funding is apart of $325 million investment through partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Their partnership will expand the market and revenues streams for farmers, ranches, and commodities across agriculture...
dayton247now.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 4:45 p.m. UPDATE: Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kasan Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Dangerously cold wind chills starting Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- The beginning of the week looks decent, but bitterly cold wind chills as well as the potential for accumulating snowfall arrives later this week. Tuesday though Wednesday brings a mix of clouds with temperatures near 40 each day. We are monitoring a system that will start to...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Dangerous driving conditions likely Friday due to snow, ice, and winds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Strong winds, brutally cold wind chills and potential snow and ice will lead to dangerous driving conditions this weekend. A combination of accumulating snowfall, freezing temperatures, and icy will make especially travel difficult overnight Thursday into Friday. Rain showers are possible most of Thursday. Arctic air will...
dayton247now.com
No WinterFest: Kings Island to close on Friday due to expected inclement weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island’s WinterFest will not open on Friday due to the expected winter storm, which will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds. The park is scheduled to operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then re-open after the holiday on Monday. Anyone with an admission...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 9 pm Thursday until 5 pm Friday for Wayne (IN), Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties. A combination of accumulating snowfall, dangerous wind chills, and blowing snow will make travel difficult Thursday night into Friday.
dayton247now.com
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
dayton247now.com
Small plane lands safely at Dayton International Airport after reporting emergency
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A private plane landed without incident after reporting trouble to air traffic controllers at Dayton International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane had the pilot and a dog on board when the emergency was called in at about 5 p.m., according to Linda Hughes, spokesperson with Dayton International Airport.
dayton247now.com
Flyers win big Tuesday, enter Christmas break
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton men's basketball will begin a brief Christmas break on a three-game win streak following an 88-46 win Tuesday over Alcorn State. The Flyers established momentum in the early minutes and continued that run throughout the night, with five players reaching double figures. DaRon...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn City Schools honoring student killed in car crash with 'Run with Lily' event
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fairborn City School District is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Fairborn High School student, Lily Grace Clingner, who died on December 16 as a result of an automobile accident. According to Facebook post by the district, Lily was an honor roll student at Fairborn High...
dayton247now.com
Woman dead, several injured following 8 vehicle crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman has died and several people injured after an eight vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 32 at approximately 4:48 p.m., according to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.
dayton247now.com
Portion of Interstate 71 closes after police incident
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Authorities in Warren County were involved in a police incident Wednesday that shut down a section of Interstate 71 Northbound. According to Ohio Department of Transportation, cameras had police cruisers blocking traffic near a rest area along I-71 between State Route 123 and Wilmington Road.
dayton247now.com
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, author of perfect game, dead at 62
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who pitched a perfect game in 1988, died on Monday. According to the Boone County's Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 62-year-old Browning's home in Union, around 1 p.m. and found him unresponsive on a couch inside the home. Deputies and E.M.S....
dayton247now.com
Officer involved shooting reported at grocery store in Sidney
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
Comments / 0