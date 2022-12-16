ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

New multi-family community coming to Dayton region

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A 168-unit, multi-family community is expected to open next summer. The project will provide more residential options for the Miami Valley. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80 two-bedroom and 88 three-bedroom units in 12 buildings. Cincinnati-based PLK Communities is the developer...
DAYTON, OH
Pizza spot relocating as Dayton chain looks to refresh image

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A pizza shop north of Dayton is relocating. This comes as the iconic chain refreshes its brand. Kettering-based Cassano’s Pizza King will move its 5118 Brandt Pike location to 6315 Brandt Pike in March or April. The location was once a Rapid...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Public students awarded first ever Meadowdale Marketing Pathway scholarships

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – TriComB2B, a national marketing agency, has announced the winners of their first ever Meadowdale Marketing Pathway Scholarship Competition. Meadowdale had students participant in real-world challenge projects developed by the marketing agency. The students who performed the best were ranked and received scholarships. “We are proud...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton woman admits to stealing identifies of several local women

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, December 19, a Dayton woman pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of numerous young women in the Dayton area, and using those identities to carry out various forms of fraud. Federal charges 29-year-old Tiffany Lewis were filed in September, and she pleaded guilty to...
DAYTON, OH
Vigil to be held Dec. 21 on National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board will hold a vigil Wednesday to remember those who experienced homelessness and died this year. The vigil is at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main Street in Dayton. December 21 is considered the longest night of the year...
DAYTON, OH
CODE RED WEATHER: Sub-zero wind chills and snow potential this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Bitterly cold wind chills as well as the potential for accumulating snowfall arrives later this week, just as folks hit the road for Christmas. A potent storms system will arrive on Thursday. Expect rain throughout the day, but Arctic air will take over Thursday night which will allow for a transition to snowfall for our area.
DAYTON, OH
Central State University $4.9million grant helps agriculture research for students

WILDERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) – Big news for Central State University after receiving $4.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This funding is apart of $325 million investment through partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Their partnership will expand the market and revenues streams for farmers, ranches, and commodities across agriculture...
WILBERFORCE, OH
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 4:45 p.m. UPDATE: Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kasan Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said...
DAYTON, OH
CODE RED WEATHER: Dangerously cold wind chills starting Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- The beginning of the week looks decent, but bitterly cold wind chills as well as the potential for accumulating snowfall arrives later this week. Tuesday though Wednesday brings a mix of clouds with temperatures near 40 each day. We are monitoring a system that will start to...
DAYTON, OH
CODE RED WEATHER: Dangerous driving conditions likely Friday due to snow, ice, and winds

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Strong winds, brutally cold wind chills and potential snow and ice will lead to dangerous driving conditions this weekend. A combination of accumulating snowfall, freezing temperatures, and icy will make especially travel difficult overnight Thursday into Friday. Rain showers are possible most of Thursday. Arctic air will...
DAYTON, OH
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 9 pm Thursday until 5 pm Friday for Wayne (IN), Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties. A combination of accumulating snowfall, dangerous wind chills, and blowing snow will make travel difficult Thursday night into Friday.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
Small plane lands safely at Dayton International Airport after reporting emergency

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A private plane landed without incident after reporting trouble to air traffic controllers at Dayton International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane had the pilot and a dog on board when the emergency was called in at about 5 p.m., according to Linda Hughes, spokesperson with Dayton International Airport.
DAYTON, OH
Flyers win big Tuesday, enter Christmas break

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton men's basketball will begin a brief Christmas break on a three-game win streak following an 88-46 win Tuesday over Alcorn State. The Flyers established momentum in the early minutes and continued that run throughout the night, with five players reaching double figures. DaRon...
DAYTON, OH
Woman dead, several injured following 8 vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman has died and several people injured after an eight vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 32 at approximately 4:48 p.m., according to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Portion of Interstate 71 closes after police incident

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Authorities in Warren County were involved in a police incident Wednesday that shut down a section of Interstate 71 Northbound. According to Ohio Department of Transportation, cameras had police cruisers blocking traffic near a rest area along I-71 between State Route 123 and Wilmington Road.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, author of perfect game, dead at 62

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who pitched a perfect game in 1988, died on Monday. According to the Boone County's Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 62-year-old Browning's home in Union, around 1 p.m. and found him unresponsive on a couch inside the home. Deputies and E.M.S....
CINCINNATI, OH
Officer involved shooting reported at grocery store in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) - A large police presence responded to several shots fired at a grocery store in Sidney early Wednesday morning. Several 911 calls were received at about 8 a.m. of a white male who entered the Sidney Foodtown with a gun. Several shots were fired inside the store, according to Captain William Shoemaker with Sidney Police Department.
SIDNEY, OH

