ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 9

bluetry35722
5d ago

If the directors who are harboring more money than they should would actually appropriate funding, more people would be willing to donate. It wasn't a good look for one of the directors to be texting a council member during public meeting discussing how unimportant the meeting is and how it's just for PR. This is about the animals not lining top execs bank accounts.

Reply(1)
6
Sassy27
5d ago

Awww, poor Penny! I hope you get all the care & love & wonderful forever home you deserve! 🐾❤️🐾

Reply
7
Mrslile Gamer
4d ago

that's so sad and what's looking at the bread of the dog and knowing the history of the animal foundation, they're just going to penny down.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Starbucks becomes first Nevada store to unionize

A Las Vegas Starbucks store has become the first in Nevada to win the vote to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. Las Vegas Starbucks becomes first Nevada store to …. A Las Vegas Starbucks store has become the first in Nevada to win the vote to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Dec. 20, 12:30 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with your most accurate weather at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Short-term rental hosts granted preliminary injunction …. Short-term rental hosts and the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association (GLVSTRA) felt victorious Tuesday after the Eighth Judicial District Court granted them a preliminary injunction against the county in regard to its regulations on short-term rentals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Holiday spending up this year, Las Vegas businesses see increase in sales

Holiday spending typically starts in November, but many people are still out shopping, and this year the Retail Association of Nevada anticipates an 8% holiday spending increase. Holiday spending up this year, Las Vegas businesses …. Holiday spending typically starts in November, but many people are still out shopping, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash after tractor-trailer rolls over along NB I-11

Nevada State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a single tractor-trailer on Tuesday evening along northbound Interstate 11. Deadly crash after tractor-trailer rolls over along …. Nevada State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a single tractor-trailer on Tuesday evening along northbound Interstate 11. Short-term rental hosts granted preliminary injunction...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy