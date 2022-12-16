With its last non-conference game before the holiday break, No. 17 Mississippi State knows its performance must pick up if the Bulldogs are to maintain their current pace. Coach Chris Jans’ Bulldogs — one of just five undefeated teams in the country — will face Drake, also the Bulldogs, on Tuesday as part of the three-game Battle in the Vault in Lincoln, Neb.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO