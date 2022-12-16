Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ketk.com
Gurley, Sears lead No. 9 Alabama past Jackson State, 84-64
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Noah Gurley and Nick Pringle helped bail out a short-handed Alabama frontcourt before Mark Sears heated up in the second half. Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Sears had 15, all after halftime, to lead No. 9 Alabama to an 84-64 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night.
ketk.com
No. 17 Mississippi State, Drake clash in Bulldogs battle
With its last non-conference game before the holiday break, No. 17 Mississippi State knows its performance must pick up if the Bulldogs are to maintain their current pace. Coach Chris Jans’ Bulldogs — one of just five undefeated teams in the country — will face Drake, also the Bulldogs, on Tuesday as part of the three-game Battle in the Vault in Lincoln, Neb.
ketk.com
No. 4 Alabama recalibrates with Jackson State before SEC schedule hits
Rebounding is the theme when No. 4 Alabama hosts Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Jackson State on Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide (9-2) dropped a 100-90 decision to No. 15 Gonzaga in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, Ala. The setback snapped a four-game winning streak for Nate Oats’ club.
Comments / 0