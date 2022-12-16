A nearly $5,000 donation this past week has given organizers of the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign something to smile about. The students, families and friends of Dance by Deborah gave $4,803 to the campaign that helps feed local families in need this holiday season. Their donation was made in memory of Connie L. Meek and Grace Kochert. Meek was a 40-year educator in the Crawfordsville school district and who inspired a love for music in her students. She died in 2015 and the CHS auditorium is named in her honor. Kochert, who died in 2021, was the mother of Dance by Deborah owner, Deb Kochert, but she was also “dance mom” to many of the students at the studio.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO