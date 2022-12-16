ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Farmers to focus on positioning strategies

WEST LAFAYETTE — Farmers can stimulate their thinking about agriculture’s future and how to position their farm to be successful in the years ahead at Purdue University’s annual Top Farmer Conference on Jan. 6. This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Everett Brian McKay

Everett Brian McKay, a son, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Sydney (Bell) Mercer and Robert McKay, Thorntown. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. He was welcomed home by a brother, Ronin Jay Mercer, 3. Maternal grandmother is Jenny Brandeberry, Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Cindy...
THORNTOWN, IN
David Allen Johnson

David Allen Johnson of New Market passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home. Born Nov. 16, 1949, to Donald and Patricia S. Dawson Johnson, David attended Crawfordsville High School and Potter Business College. He also attended IVY Tech of Lafayette with three degrees, auto body maintenance, computer engineering and a certified welding degree. He was given the Dean’s Award for all his times attending.
NEW MARKET, IN
Chamber celebrates Wildfire348 store opening

The Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Wildfire348’s brick-and-mortar store opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Wildfire348, now located at 1613 S. U.S. 231, is a woodfired pizza restaurant that recently transitioned from the food truck industry to a traditional store. They offer a wide variety of pizzas that span from the more traditional cheese and pepperoni to the more experimental, including bacon cheeseburger and Thai sweet chili pork pizzas.
Window contest winners announced

The winners of the 2022 Historic Downtown Crawfordsville Window Contest are as follows:. • People’s Choice, voted on by the community — DES Engineering, first place; and Country Hearts & Flowers, second place. • Best Small Window — Jarocho Mini-Market, first place; and Shop Small Shop Handmade, second...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Cheer campaign gets boost from dance studio

A nearly $5,000 donation this past week has given organizers of the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign something to smile about. The students, families and friends of Dance by Deborah gave $4,803 to the campaign that helps feed local families in need this holiday season. Their donation was made in memory of Connie L. Meek and Grace Kochert. Meek was a 40-year educator in the Crawfordsville school district and who inspired a love for music in her students. She died in 2015 and the CHS auditorium is named in her honor. Kochert, who died in 2021, was the mother of Dance by Deborah owner, Deb Kochert, but she was also “dance mom” to many of the students at the studio.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Casen Riley Martens

Casen Riley Martens, a son, born Dec. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Josh and Sunny (Lollar) Martens, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Cohen Martens, 2. Maternal grandparents are Bridget Lollar and Henry A. Lollar Jr. Paternal grandparents...
LEBANON, IN
Nadeen Michelle DeZarn

Infant Nadeen Michelle DeZarn, 4-month-old daughter of Jerrid Michael and Kelsi Danielle (Moore) DeZarn of Williamsport, passed away in the Riley Children’s Hospital, Indianapolis, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nadeen was born at Riley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 15, 2022. She leaves behind her parents, Jerrid and Kelsi...
WILLIAMSPORT, IN
Journee Rose Lovell

Journee Rose Lovell, a daughter, born Dec. 6 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jaidlin Lovell, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Jessica Lovell, Lebanon; and Dennis Lovell, West Lafayette. Maternal great-grandparents are Gisela Crouch, West Lafayette; and David Crouch, Florida.
LEBANON, IN
Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell

Kenneth William Mitchel Maxwell, a boy, born Dec. 13 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Adriona M. Bailey and Cameron Maxwell, Ladoga. At birth, he weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother Bryan Maxwell, 2. Maternal grandparents are Brandy and Darrin Burdine, Ladoga; and Terry...
LEBANON, IN
Darrell Edmond Sandusky

Darrell Edmond Sandusky, 93, of Roachdale passed away on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Brook Knoll Village in Avon. He was born March 7, 1929, at Ladoga, to the late Fred and Cecil (Servies) Sandusky. He married Alberta R. Ashley on May 4, 1952, at Indianapolis. She preceded him in death June 28, 2016.
ROACHDALE, IN
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
Experts fear holiday gatherings could make ‘tripledemic’ worse, recommend mitigation strategies

INDIANAPOLIS — With many gathering for holiday celebrations, experts fear the ongoing ‘tripledemic’ could see a rise in January.  “This is a typical fall, winter phenomenon when we all go inside and it’s easier to spread viruses and other bugs,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at Regenstrief. Newly released data […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
KOKOMO, IN
Athenians grit out win over Sparkplugs

CHS 19 10 6 22 — 57 Speedway (1-6) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Nate Matelic 8-15 4-5 20, Kody Fenters 6-14 1-2 13, Landon Short 4-10 3-5 11, Devin Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Creighton Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Camden Bennett 2-4 1-2 5; Totals 20-46 9-14 49. Crawfordsville (4-4) Cale...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
INDIANA STATE
Athenians, Chargers take swim titles, Horton breaks county records

Whitman Horton was on a record chase Saturday at the Montgomery County swim and dive meet. The Crawfordsville junior broke county records in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and added wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay to help give the Athenians a county title with 294 points. Southmont was second with 134, and North Montgomery third at 124.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Cora Jean Tyler-Baker

Cora Jean Tyler-Baker, a daughter, born Nov. 26 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Abigal R. Latham, Lebanon, and Logan Tyler-Baker, Advance. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Anita Wilson and Donald Ledbetter, both of Lebanon. Maternal great-grandparents...
LEBANON, IN

