Pittsburgh, PA

LB Ola Adeniyi fails physical, not signed by the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
It had been previously reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi after his release from the Tennessee Titans. However, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Adeniyi failed his physical and will not be signed by the Steelers.

The hope was that Adeniyi could come in and bolster a struggling Steelers pass rush. With Adeniyi out of the mix, look for the Steelers to try to bring in another player quickly ahead of this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. If the team is unsuccessful, it will fall on Jamir Jones to fill that role.

Starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt has not played up to the level we have become accustomed to because he has dealt with a multitude of injuries.

