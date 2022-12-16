Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
406mtsports.com
Dillon girls' use big odd quarters to overpower Butte High
DILLON - The Butte Bulldogs girls' basketball team hit the road on Tuesday evening to take on the Dillon Beavers. Halle Fitzgerald hit four three-pointers as part of her game-high 20 points, as the Beavers held off the Bulldogs, 51-36. The Beavers built an 11-point lead in the first quarter....
406mtsports.com
Basketball games, wrestling matches set for Helena area this week postponed due to weather
HELENA — A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week. Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until Feb. 7.
406mtsports.com
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op
DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
Helena-area public schools remain open during cold snap
Helena Public Schools announced Tuesday that they, East Helena and Montana City will remain open during the cold snap on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22.
Helena institution Bert and Ernie’s closes after 48 years
HELENA — It’s closing time, for the last time, at Bert and Ernie’s restaurant. After 48 years of business, the Helena institution turned off its lights on Dec. 1, leaving behind memories of shared meals, wine and company. Bert and Ernie’s “was a hub of things that...
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
montanarightnow.com
Helena resident Jeanie Warden's photos from Ukraine
Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann and Helena Civic Television videographer and photographer Jeanie Warden, both of Helena, left for Ukraine Nov. 30 and returned Dec. 13. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
