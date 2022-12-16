Read full article on original website
According To A New Study, The "Emily In Paris" Lifestyle Costs A Whopping $120,000 To Maintain
She is living in the land of croissants, so I can't reeeally fault her for her food budget.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
Christie Brinkley Looks Festive in a Red Dress and Sparkly Boots in New York City
The supermodel shared her holiday traditions during a segment on ‘The Today Show.’
Everything coming to Disney+ in January 2023
An animated series about an average Aussie superhero and a doc about the world’s most famous music studio are coming to Disney+ in January. Three days later, it’s time for the premiere of Koala Man, a brand-new Hulu animated comedy series with a voice cast containing Hugh Jackman.
Channel 10 reveals three of the women competing on The Bachelor
Channel 10 has revealed three of the women who will compete for Jed, Felix and Thomas’s hearts on this year’s season of The Bachelor. The network released three videos, highlighting The Bachelor contestants named Krystal, Jessica and Leah. “Felix is hot, like, he walks in and he’s just...
These New South Whales release long-lost Daniel Johns interview
Comedic punks These New South Whales have released their long-lost interview with Daniel Johns. Johns chatted to the band before the COVID-19 pandemic for their YouTube talk show TNSW Tonight!, and the episode finally aired several years later on Tuesday night. “In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked...
How to vote for your favourite Love Island couple ahead of the finale
Love Island Australia’s hotly awaited grand final takes place tonight, and there are three couples currently in the running to take out the crown. Phoebe and Mitch, Austen and Claudia, and Callum and Maddy will face off tonight, and a public vote will decide which couple wins season four of the popular reality show.
The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed
The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed, and it’s not all surprising which genre came out on top. The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) just released the results from its Music Habits survey, which considered the listening trends and habits of 2,000 Aussie music fans. The...
Lily Allen: ‘Nepo babies have feelings’
Lily Allen has returned with another rant defending nepo babies, and it’s every bit as wild as the first one. Lily Allen isn’t very happy about the growing discourse around nepo babies, it seems. Hours after a series of tweets where she claimed nepo babies were ‘starved of affection’, the star returned with another, albeit more subdued, thread.
