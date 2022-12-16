AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:00 a.m. EST

Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final the stakes could hardly be higher. The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer’s ultimate prize. For Messi victory against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday is a chance to finally get his hands on the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career. In doing so he would push ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo who has also never won a World Cup in the long-running rivalry between the two greatest players of their generation.

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. Playing on the road for the first time in his career, Purdy connected on his first 11 pass attempts. He finished 17 of 26 for 217 yards. Seattle lost for the fourth time in five games and its playoff hopes took another hit.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added Carlos Rodón to their rotation, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. New York took care of its most pressing question when it convinced AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. But the contract for Rodón is an addition for the reigning AL East champions. Rodón went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start the job in March 2023. Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA. Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons isn't wasting time getting people talking about the Philadelphia rivalry again. The teams don't meet for the second time in 2022 until next week. But Parsons' exchange with Von Miller on “The Voncast” grabbed national attention. Parsons posed the question of whether quarterback Jalen Hurts or the team was more responsible for the Eagles' NFL-leading 12-1 record. Parsons and Miller both said it was the QB and the team. Parsons says he wasn't disrespecting Hurts. Parsons has said before he believes defensive players should be a bigger part of MVP conversations.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A cold virus has run through the France squad though coach Didier Deschamps expects all his players to be healthy for the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday. Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot were isolated this week and rested for the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semifinals. Deschamps says “it’s flu season now, and in that sense, we have to be careful." The coach says the players' immune systems are run down by the physical toll of World Cup games. He says air conditioning that's routine in Qatar and at stadiums could also be having an affect.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. Soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team when France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé did it at age 21 when Brazil retained its title in 1962. Deschamps would be the first man to coach two world champion teams since Vittorio Pozzo did it with Italy in 1934 and 1938.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday after injuring his left shoulder in a 125-119 loss at Indiana. Coach Steve Kerr said trainers informed him midway through the fourth quarter that Curry couldn't return to the game. Curry didn't take questions afterward and isn't expected to speak again until Friday. But Kerr acknowledged any potential absence of the league's career leader in 3-pointers would make an already challenging stretch even more difficult. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions before leaving with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan's Pacific League in batting. The deal will pay him $90 million over five years. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had been acquired in the trade for Mookie Betts. Yoshida led Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 — including a walk-off to help Buffaloes rally from a ninth-inning deficit.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo said the promise of attempting to contend every year with the Mets is how owner Steve Cohen persuaded him to re-sign with New York. Nimmo gushed about remaining with the team Thursday at the news conference for his new deal. His agent Scott Boras talked about the difference of dealing with new owner Steve Cohen rather than the old Wilpon regime, saying “our game needs Goliaths.” Nimmo says being able to start and finish a career with the same team is "really, really special, and not many players get to do that.”