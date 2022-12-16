Blind and visionary

My future wife, Janice, and I were living in a red and white 1961 Volkswagen panel van. Not a minibus! This had only four windows, five if you counted the split windscreen as two, one on each door, and a tiny one on the back hatch.

There were no flowers painted on it, no peace signs. I had sketched a scene of a road or a river vanishing into the horizon and added a verse from Bilbo Baggins’ poem about how the “road goes ever ever on” on one of the inside panels.

We’d been on the ‘60s/’70s obligatory sojourn across the continent together for six months or so, and I had been on it, solo, even longer “looking for America.”

It was a long and, we hoped, endless trip, but we had tired of the cramped space and the cold late fall nights, so, on impulse, rented a large house in a small town in western Oregon, promising each other we would continue the journey in the spring.

We had no furniture except the in-house kitchen appliances and the mattress from the van. This left the house echoey! The town was real small, not much but a few houses and cafe/antique store.

And so, a trip to the neighboring “a little bit bigger” town was called for to obtain living supplies. I can’t remember what we bought. It couldn’t have been much, because our funds were pretty low, but it must have been a few things to help make the house more comfortable.

On the return trip a pickup camper pulled out, right in front of us. It’s funny, we didn’t have enough time to stop and avoid the crash, but were able to turn, look each other in the eyes, and say “Oh crap!”

The blessing was a worn out 1961 Volkswagen panel van might only top out at 40 mph if there is any kind of a grade, which are numerous in western Oregon. The bad thing was, there was only one thin layer of metal and glass between us and the pickup immediately in front.

My memory of the following hour or so is foggy, but I do remember Janice hanging head down half out of the right side windscreen. And an older couple helping and worrying over us. Next thing, we are in the ambulance outside the nearest small town hospital, where they say “Her injuries are too severe. You’ll have to take her to Eugene.”

Foggy memories of intense worry and wonder, but Janice conscious and talking.

In the emergency room of Williamette Valley Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ore., I am questioned, examined, and released with superficial injuries, a scratch on the forehead and lost glasses.

I am severely myopic, 20/300 or the like, so I was somewhat disabled, but goll-darned lucky. Janice, on the other hand, had a compound fractured right femur and was admitted.

We, much later, realized she also had likely received a traumatic brain injury, but this was some time before that kind of thing was on the medical radar. And, though important, does not contribute to the point of this story. Another one, perhaps.

For three weeks or so, she was in surgery, traction, and recovery. These days included Thanksgiving and her 21st birthday. I hitch-hiked the fifty miles back home several times each week to care for our German Shorthaired Pointer and to look for a job.

As I mentioned, I was vision impaired, so these were interesting adventures, but survived without incident. When Janice was finally released, a couple from our new hometown, who we had only met for an evening, offered us a ride home.

It was late on a December evening, very foggy, on curvy mountain roads, and the husband, who had lost his license and not allowed to drive, was constantly criticizing his wife’s driving. Janice, who’s last trip in a car on these same roads had ended tragically, was, to put it mildly, gritting her teeth. But, still, we are forever grateful to these friends.

Ah, and we made it, safe and sound to our nearly empty house with the mattress on the floor.

Janice, on crutches, with a pin in her femur, looked at the bed and almost cried. I helped her down and up that first night, but found some used concrete blocks and plywood the next day to make an accessible bed.

Soon, I found some work helping a neighbor build a garage, so things were definitely improving.

Everything is relative, you know. We didn’t feel poor, we didn’t feel miserable, we didn’t even feel unlucky, though we were likely all of those. But, we had each other, we had new friends, we had a roof over our heads with a wood stove, a week’s worth of work, and a week’s supply of firewood.

So, imagine our surprise, when a few days before Christmas, a stranger knocked on the door saying he was from the local American Legion unit and had brought us food enough for a good Christmas dinner.

As Janice was still on crutches, I went out with him to his car and saw, in the trunk, three or four full grocery bags. I hadn’t gotten new glasses yet, so I had to stick my head all the way into each to see the contents. Chickens, potatoes, corn, onions, stuffing mix, you name it, even cheese and cranberries! As we are born and raised in Wisconsin, these last items hit home!

I was a Vietnam-era war resistor, am not ashamed of that fact, and at that time somewhat suspicious of anything military.

But this fellow, who, seeing my appearance, likely suspecting as much, shook my hand, helped me carry in the bags, wished Janice a swift recovery and both of us a Happy Christmas. We couldn’t even see that we were in need, but this man, a veteran, could see further.

I am hoping that I can be so blind and, yet, so visionary, and so charitable, for the rest of my days.