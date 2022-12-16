Explaining the definition of humble

There was a time when my grandmother and I were at odds over my attitude about something. She said I wasn’t humble enough. When I looked confused, she said she would explain the definition of humble.

In 1924 your grandfather and I were living in Elk Mound. Your dad was just a little over two. We went to Christmas Eve service at a church in Elk Mound. The entire village and surrounding area were at church somewhere or another.

About halfway though the service, a neighbor of ours came rushing in the church and announced the “White house is on fire.”

The men in the church immediately got up and rushed out. I handed your father over to a friend in the pew and followed your grandfather out. It was our house on fire.

The house and everything in it were a total loss. They think that the Christmas tree was where it started, likely a candle was missed on the tree prior to us leaving for church.

At this point she reminded me that there were no electric lights for Christmas trees. They had to use candles. Since almost everyone was in church, the fire got a good start before it was noticed.

Nothing was salvaged. We went to bed that night in someone else’s house, in someone else’s night clothes. The clothes we had on the previous night were destroyed with all the smoke and ash from the fire. The only thing we had left was the coverall that your dad was wearing.

We got up in the morning and wondered just how to get started. On top of the truck was three sets of clothes for us to wear. They were someone’s dress clothes given to us so we could attend church. We got ready and left for the service.

As we walked into the congregation, the men and women stood up. Everyone hugged us on the way to our seats. There was crying for our loss and smiles that we were safe.

The feeling as I had when we set down was “humble.” I noticed the woman who lent me her dress was dressed in her everyday dress. She had given up her Sunday dress to me.

To have such a community of people who themselves were not well of pitch in and help us was overwhelming.

Grandma concluded with that is the definition of humble.

She went to a kitchen drawer and handed me a potholder made from blue gingham. She said this is what was left from that night, your father’s coveralls.

I remade them into a pot holder after he outgrew them. I have had that pot holder all of my adult life, and at Christmas time I got it out to remind me to appreciate and to remember to be humble for all I have been given.

Every year at Christmas I think of what it must have been like in 1924. No house insurance, but still a mortgage to pay. No clothes but you still had to get diapers, and clothes. No household goods, no food that had been put up for the winter, no mementos left, no furniture.

In some ways very much like Joseph, Mary, and Jesus. They had no worldly goods, no place to give birth, but in the end the world came to them.

The village of Elk Mound came to the aid of my grandparents James and Cindy White, in 1924. They were humble and grateful for all that was given them.