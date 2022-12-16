ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jingle all the way to the ER

By By Elizabeth Ohvall Seattle, Wash., Adult, Honorable Mention
 5 days ago

Sabrage is “a technique for opening a champagne bottle with a saber, typically used for ceremonial occasions.”

In 2020 I was introduced to sabraging by my brother Mo. He is a wine enthusiast and is always looking to have a good time.

We were back home in Wisconsin for the Christmas season and it was time to open the first bottle of champagne to get the holidays started.

Upon arrival, Mo walked quickly into the kitchen and said, “It’s time to sabrage!”

With a cold bottle of bubbly in one hand and a butcher knife in the other, we followed him out onto the deck.

He casually shows us how to strike the knife along the seam of the glass to the lip of the champagne bottle, smoothly breaking the cork and neck away, leaving the bottle open and ready to pour.

“Drink up!” we said as my brother Carl and I leapt at the opportunity to try. After our glasses were emptied, we returned to watch Carl sabrage. With one swipe across the bottle and a pop, the champagne was open!

Two bottles of champagne in, this looked very doable and my turn was next. We made our way back out to the deck and I confidently removed the muselet, located the seam in the glass, and pointed the bottle away from me.

In my right hand I strike once, twice, a third time. No pop or cheers to be had.

Both my brothers stepped in to provide further coaching and encouragement. Holding the bottle firmly, I returned to striking it only to be faced with no success and lots of frustration.

I shifted my technique and began whacking the top of the bottle.

At the time I thought, “it’s eventually going to pop open somehow.”

Well, it did alright!

The bottle shattered into pieces and blood started pouring down my hand wile my dad yelled, “That’s a fail!”

As I grabbed my finger and held it tight, the vision of my left middle finger missing a knuckle flashed through my mind.

I had Mo grip my finger tight while we made our way out of the house and to the emergency room.

The nurse was not enthused about how I wound up in her care that night. The ER doctor on the other hand nonchalantly disclosed, “we see this all the time this time of year.”

As he assessed the situation, we reflected on the memory and could only laugh. My tolerance to five stitches was directly affected by the number of glasses of champagne enjoyed.

Now, there is an ornament hung on the tree with my medical bracelet, bandages, and stitches inside, plus this carol to sing to commemorate the unforgettable holiday memory:

12 Days of Sabraging

1 butcher knife

2 brothers watching

3 miles to Med center

4 minutes to get there

5 STITCHES

6 champagne flutes

7 cocktails later

8 bandages

9 fingers left

10 attempts later

11 shards of glass

12 days of sabraging!

