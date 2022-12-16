ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

The missing sister

By By Kevin Litten Special to Leader-Telegram
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvksU_0jkXRzKH00

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

When you look at the night sky you see that the stars are not evenly distributed.

Our minds create forms out of chaos. Then our cultural aesthetic turns them into familiar objects.

So the constellation Cassiopeia may look more like an easy chair than a queen. Ophiuchus might look like a Viking ship instead of a man holding a snake. Scorpio, which does look like a scorpion, may also look like an umbrella. Different cultures in the past viewed them one way and we may see them differently.

To our human eyes, all stars look the same distance away. We are unable to tell if one star is further away than another. In reality some stars are hundreds of times further away than the stars visually close to them.

Now, I say hundreds of times because it can’t be thousands of times. Nearly all of the stars we see with our naked eye are within 1000 light years.

Is there a sweet spot to the stars we see? We see the blur of our galaxy in the Milky Way and there are nearby groups of stars that stand out.

One group of stars that are related are the Pleiades. This group is found in the constellation Taurus, which does at least look a lot like the horns of a bull.

The Pleiades are also sometimes called “The Seven Sisters.” To our modern eyes only 6 stars are easily visible. With the skies our ancestors had they could see nine. With binoculars a couple dozen are visible. A telescope, maybe a thousand.

So why seven? Was one star brighter thousands of years ago? Possibly.

The Pleiades were the seven daughters of Atlas; sisters to each other. Confabulation is nothing new, making the story fit the evidence is as old as time itself. There were other stars up there. Maybe that last sister was one of the dim ones.

Taurus and its cluster the Pleiades are easy to spot early in the wintertime. The Pleiades is a naked eye object that looks even better in binoculars.

About 400 light years away, all those stars in close proximity to each other.

The poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson penned: “Many a night I saw the Pleiads, rising thro' the mellow shade, Glitter like a swarm of fireflies tangled in a silver braid.”

The Pleiades are cool.

Kevin Litten is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before

The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
Futurism

Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
Astronomy.com

The Sky This Week:

Jupiter’s moons open this week with an alternating disappearing and reappearing act. Look southwest late this evening to find magnitude –2.5 Jupiter standing left (southeast) of the Circlet of Pisces. Zero in on the planet with a telescope and around 10 P.M. EST, you’ll notice only three moons are visible: Callisto to the east, and Europa (closer to the planet) and Ganymede to the west.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
The Independent

Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery

Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
msn.com

Scientists just revived an ancient virus that was frozen for 48,500 years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. An ancient virus has been revived after being frozen for almost 50,000 years. The virus was found along with six others in the Siberian permafrost. The youngest frozen virus clocked in at 27,000 years old, while the oldest was clocked at 48,5000 years old, making it the most ancient of the viruses that scientists have revived thus far.
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy