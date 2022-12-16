ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Mrs. Mahnke Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary School in Sioux City. How are you and the elves? I do not know what I want for Christmas except a puppy. I have seen like a bunch of movies of you and my favorite is the one the kids last name is Pierce. Love Evie.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mrs. Petersen Sgt Bluff

The following letters are from Mrs. Petersen’s Class- 2nd Grade at Sergeant Bluff Luton. Merry Christmas! My name is Akur and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a bike, skateboard, and remote control car. Love,...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Kristi Schmitz Elk Point-Jefferson

The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz’s second-grade class from Elk Point-Jefferson. My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a bay blad with a stadium, Traivs Kelec Chiefs shirt, and bakgogonz. Love, Cooper.
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

Some healthy practices still in place nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ms. Tasha Hodges Sergeant Bluff Luton

The following letters are from Ms. Tasha Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton. How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a bike, a remote control car and a skateboard.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson

The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary. May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee. Dear Santa,. My name is...
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate

Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away. Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Wife charged in Laurel, Nebraska homicides to see arraignment in January

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
LAUREL, NE
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hull Western Christian severs Sergeant Bluff-Luton's hopes 73-56

Hull Western Christian pushed past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 73-56 win in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on December 13, Sergeant...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business

SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lamb Arts could get more time to repay loan

SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts could get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would extend the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Make sure your pets are protected from frigid weather

SIOUX CITY -- With winter weather approaching, extra steps must be made to protect pets from the frigid cold. When the thermometer dips below freezing, the Siouxland Humane Society's Kelly Erie advises keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If pets must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raise it as few inches above ground, use a later of straw and bedding to help insulate it from the elements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29

Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 65-53 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Remsen St. Mary's triggers avalanche over Lawton-Bronson 61-28

Remsen St. Mary's raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-28 win over Lawton-Bronson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Sloan Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's took on Paullina South O'Brien on December 6 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
REMSEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night

SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy