Football is so weak nowadays 💯 it's so bad for the history of the sport. Football is today's Gladiator sport, I know it's about protecting the star of the game and from the physical nature of men aggressive tough guy attitude, but you are still losing players even when they play soft. Now that every hit above the chest area is illegal, every one hurting their legs 🦵 foot etc... Football is a contact sport, these refs wouldn't have made it through my high school practice without blowing a whistle or putting us under concussion protocol 🙈49ers lost 2 quarterbacks in one season due to low tackling🙊 Now we are gonna have new rules for that, next year watch. Just give these guys flags and call it a day 🚩These guys wouldn't have made it that long back in the 80s and 90s 💯🏈
