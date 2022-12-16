Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
"My Son is a Hero!" - Teenager Saves Father From Impending DeathAnthony JamesOakdale, CA
Related
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)
Arguments arise about allegations against the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), a non-profit organization accused of having ties to extremist groups in India. A special meeting was held earlier this year by the Manteca City Council to address the revocation of the proclamation that honored the HSS “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022.”
capradio.org
Cruising has been banned in Modesto for 30 years. One group is trying to change that.
For more than 30 years, the city of Modesto has banned a pastime long connected with the city: cruising. A group of advocates dedicated to preserving lowriding culture is pushing the Modesto City Council to consider lifting that ban. In 1990, the Modesto City Council unanimously approved an ordinance outlawing...
KCRA.com
'This is for California': Lodi man helps set up state Capitol Christmas tree for 23rd year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capitol Christmas Tree is a longstanding tradition in California and 2022 marks 91 years since the holiday celebration began. For decades, the monthslong job has been completed by a team of workers but one man among them. An expert in tree maintenance, Bonifacio Sánchez is usually seen climbing up trees with only a rope to maintain them. Sánchez has been making sure that the 860 trees in Capitol Park are well maintained.
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
"We're really thankful for this opportunity": Holiday food giveaway held at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
STOCKTON — In Stockton, a turkey drive brought Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season.The need was so great that some people camped out overnight in their cars to secure that holiday meal. It was a chilly night, but that didn't deter families from waiting for hours. Lines began outside of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds seven hours before the giveaway began."It's cold quite naturally, but other than that, everything is fine," said Jerry James Fountain, who was the first man in line. "We're really thankful for this opportunity." It was all to ensure a turkey is on...
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
Comments / 0