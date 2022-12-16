ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

KCRA.com

'This is for California': Lodi man helps set up state Capitol Christmas tree for 23rd year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capitol Christmas Tree is a longstanding tradition in California and 2022 marks 91 years since the holiday celebration began. For decades, the monthslong job has been completed by a team of workers but one man among them. An expert in tree maintenance, Bonifacio Sánchez is usually seen climbing up trees with only a rope to maintain them. Sánchez has been making sure that the 860 trees in Capitol Park are well maintained.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?

Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We're really thankful for this opportunity": Holiday food giveaway held at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

STOCKTON — In Stockton, a turkey drive brought Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season.The need was so great that some people camped out overnight in their cars to secure that holiday meal. It was a chilly night, but that didn't deter families from waiting for hours. Lines began outside of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds seven hours before the giveaway began."It's cold quite naturally, but other than that, everything is fine," said Jerry James Fountain, who was the first man in line. "We're really thankful for this opportunity." It was all to ensure a turkey is on...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
LIVERMORE, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings

In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KTLA

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
STOCKTON, CA

