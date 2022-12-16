ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

New Huntley Project softball coach Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster ready to coach at her former school

BILLINGS — A former Huntley Project Red Devils softball player is excited to now be the head coach of the program. Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster, an all-state player for Project, was recently hired to be the Red Devils head softball coach. She succeeds Tim Bastian, who became a middle school principal in Miles City in the offseason, as Project’s softball coach.
Montana State Billings men split games at Holiday Hoops Classic

LAS VEGAS — The Montana State University Billings men's basketball team posted a 1-1 record at the Holiday Hoops Classic here at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. On Saturday the Yellowjackets defeated Missouri S&T, 75-70. In tourney play Sunday Angelo State University edged MSUB, 59-55. The Yellowjackets'...
Billings Mustangs awarded Pioneer League's McCurdy Cup

BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the...
Billings Mustangs hall of famer Tom Browning dies at 62

BILLINGS — Casper, Wyoming, native Tom Browning, who pitched for the Billings Mustangs in 1982 and later threw a perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died on Monday according to a story on the Cincinnati Reds website. Browning, who was 62 years old, died at his home...
