Read full article on original website
Related
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!
The legendary country singer announced the birth of his first grandchild on Twitter Thursday, while also celebrating another sweet occasion: his wedding anniversary. Jackson and his wife Denise's 29-year-old daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the singer. "Denise and...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding
Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
Alan Jackson & George Jones’ 1994 Duet Of “A Good Year For The Roses” Is Country At Its Best
I mean you want country music, THIS is some country damn music. Written by Jerry Chesnut, “A Good Year For The Roses” was released in 1970, the lead single from his 1971 album, George Jones With Love. A decade later, it would go on to be a hit for Elvis Costello as well.
Alan Jackson Becomes a Grandfather
A member of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, and The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson can now add grandfather to his list of honors. Celebrating his 43rd wedding anniversary with his wife Denise, the Grammy-winning country legend also welcomed their daughter Ali and her husband Sam’s son, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw into the world on Dec. 13.
Faith Hill Shares Precious Birthday Message for Youngest Daughter Audrey
Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill’s “baby girl” turned 21 Tuesday. She’s off on her own path, living in New York. Hill wanted to honor that as part of Audrey’s birthday celebration. Faith Hill posted a video of Audrey dancing at a Lady Gaga concert along with...
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home
Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Prevention
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'
Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3, look too cute in their first Christmas photo shoot together The Roloffs are making special memories this holiday season. Tori Roloff shared photos on Instagram Sunday of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus. Tori and husband Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, sit together on...
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week Sterling Skye is one proud big sister! Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday. "She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of...
Comments / 11