TORONTO -- Matt Murray made 18 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "We were carrying the game through the first two periods, a lot of puck possession, a lot of zone time and obviously a ton of shots, and they weren't getting much, so I thought we played a real solid game all the way through tonight and that's a big reason why they weren't able to generate much, especially through the first two periods," Murray said.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO