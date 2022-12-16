ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Apartment fire in Lyon kills 10 including five children

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WchAd_0jkXMOVB00
Police officers secure a perimeter set up next to the scene of a fire in at apartment building in Lyon.

French prosecutors are investigating the source of a pre-dawn blaze that killed 10 people, including five children, in a dilapidated seven-storey block of flats in a Lyon suburb.

The country’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said at the scene of the fire on an estate in Vaulx-en-Velin that it was too early to draw conclusions about the cause, but acknowledged the building housed a squat and was a known drug dealers’ hangout.

Darmanin praised the work of firefighters, who he said arrived 12 minutes after being alerted soon after 3am and “were able to save 15 people by taking considerable risks to their own lives, scaling the building from the outside … saving children and babies”.

Nineteen people were injured in the blaze, including four who were still in a critical condition in hospital, authorities said, and about 100 residents were having to be rehoused. The five children who died were aged between three and 15.

The fire started on the ground floor of a seven-storey, privately owned 1960s block of flats in the Mas du Taureau district of Vaulx-en-Velin, one of Lyon’s poorer suburbs, and spread rapidly to the upper floors, filling the stairwells with smoke.

Witnesses described panicked occupants of the building screaming for help as smoke billowed from the windows. “I heard people shouting ‘help, help, help, help us’,” said Assed Belal, a young resident of the neighbourhood.

“There were people on the ground, others stuck on the balconies and the firefighters had difficulty in intervening because of the trees,” Belal told Agence France-Presse. “We all know each other, it’s really terrible – I don’t have the words.”

He said friends had told him they managed to catch a 10-year-old boy dropped from an upper floor by his mother. Another witness, Mohamed, told local media he was woken by screams. “We wanted to help people, but the smoke was too thick,” he said.

The fire was first reported to emergency services at 3.12am, and by 3.25am about 170 firefighters and 65 fire trucks were at the site. Two of the 170 firefighters at the scene suffered light injuries while fighting the flames.

The Lyon prosecutor’s office said it was not ruling out any hypothesis, including arson. Darmanin said several residents had previously complained to local authorities about drug dealing and squatters in the building.

“The police pressure on dealing locations is daily, but unfortunately drugs are deeply entrenched in some areas of the country,” he said, adding that drug dealers had been arrested near the building on Thursday night, hours before the fire started.

Residents were evacuated to a nearby municipal building, and the education authority said psychologists would visit two local schools on Friday to provide counselling. Vaulx-en-Velin’s mayor, Hélène Geoffroy, said municipal, regional and national authorities were working to provide relief “at this very difficult moment”.

Vaulx-en-Velin, a former industrial area about 5km north of the wealthy centre of Lyon, has a population of 43,000, including a large number of immigrant families. A third of the town’s residents live below the poverty threshold.

Dotted with public housing blocks, it was the scene of riots in 1990 sparked by the death of a youth hit by a police car. In the early 2000s, city authorities launched a €100m programme to revamp the area into a so-called “eco-district”.

The housing minister, Olivier Klein, who also visited the scene, said the building that caught fire had undergone emergency repairs in 2019 but was noted as “rundown” by Lyon authorities, who had earmarked it for renovation work in January.

A local opposition politician, Alexandre Vincendet, said the tragedy should “encourage us to be more proactive as regards the safety of collective housing” and demanded a fire risk survey be carried out of all blocks of flats in the town.

France has suffered several deadly fires in recent decades. In February 2019, 10 people were killed and 96 wounded in a fire in Paris. In 2005, also in the capital, 24 people were killed in a fire in a residential home used by families of African origin.

A woman was subsequently jailed for starting the fire by throwing clothes on candles during an argument.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
The Independent

What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
The Independent

Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter

A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school

An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
justpene50

2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

538K+
Followers
122K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy