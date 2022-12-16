Read full article on original website
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Video of terrifying Hawaii turbulence flight surfaces after multiple injuries
Video has surfaced of social media or a turbulent flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday. Eleven people were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition.
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Larry Kudlow: If Republican senators vote for the omnibus they are betraying voters
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out the actions of the GOP Senate for backing the massive omnibus spending bill and urges them to not vote for the piece of legislation on 'Kudlow.'
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
FTX's Bankman-Fried appears to fall asleep during court hearing where he does not agree to extradition: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried declined an extradition agreement while in court in the Bahamas, and the ex-billionaire appeared to fall asleep during proceedings.
Biden's welfare 'handouts' keep Americans 'trapped' on the 'government dole forever,' researcher warns
Heritage Foundation Research Fellow E.J. Antoni expands on his recent op-ed breaking down how it pays off not to work under President Biden's welfare programs.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasts Rep. Adam Schiff in deleted tweet: 'Your brain is too small'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Democratic congressman Adam Schiff clashed over free speech on the platform after Twitter suspended a number of journalists from the platform.
Elon Musk creates Twitter poll on $1.7T spending bill, says it's 'unlikely' in best interest of the people
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Congress' massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill was being railroaded through and is "unlikely to be in the best interests of the people."
Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says
The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
US Postal Service announces $9.6B investment in new electric vehicle fleet while operating at a loss
The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday announced a $9.6 billion investment in 66,000 new electric mail trucks as part of a Biden administration EV-push.
BlackRock not changing stance on ESG investing, despite criticism
BlackRock says it will make no major policies on ESG investing, despite some pushback from Republican lawmakers who criticized the company's policies.
Chili’s donates $100 million to St. Jude in major 20-year milestone
As of Dec. 15th this year, restaurant brand Chili's has raised $100 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since launching the partnership in 2002.
Scott calls out Biden admin's job growth ‘lie’ after Philly Fed report shows numbers off by more than 1M jobs
Fla. Sen. Rick Scott called out the Bureau of Labor Statitstics for estimating more than a million new jobs from March to June, after the Philadelphia Fed said it was 10,500.
Ford, Chinese firm may build US battery plant: report
Ford may work with a Chinese firm to build and operate a battery plant that would supply parts for its electric vehicles.
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Elon Musk supports congressional investigation after Twitter Files revelations
New Twitter owner Elon Musk signaled support for a congressional investigation into alleged censorship efforts by the FBI after the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Chevron CEO denies Biden oil lease claim, details practical energy policy
Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth argued U.S. energy needs to be "affordable, reliable and cleaner" to boost economic prosperity and national security.
