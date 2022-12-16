ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahclP_0jkXMKyH00
Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches play on the sidelines during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football.

Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared that McCaffrey now becomes the sixth different leading rusher for the 49ers in Shanahan’s six seasons as head coach. Yes, no running back has ever led the team in rushing yards twice during Shanahan’s tenure.

Shanahan, whose 49ers teams have now been led in rushing by Carlos Hyde, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, Wilson, and McCaffrey, is well-known for his hot-hand approach to the backfield. Instead of relying on a single bellcow, Shanahan-led offenses have historically spread the touches out among several different backs. Even with an All-Pro-caliber talent in McCaffrey now at Shanahan’s disposal, players such as Mitchell (when healthy) and Jordan Mason have still gotten a decent amount of work.

The unusual methods from Shanahan do not always work in the postseason. But he has done a pretty nice job of getting them there in the first place with the 49ers now clinching their third playoff berth in the last four seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see

The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New England had the ball... The post Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Julian Edelman has fitting reaction to Patriots-Raiders ending

Julian Edelman reacted the same way most New England Patriots fans likely did to the final play of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Edelman was actually in Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s game in person, meaning he was able to provide an instant reaction to New England’s disastrous final play. Edelman shared his response in a video, in which he dumbfoundedly asks “What the f— are we doing?” before angrily throwing his baseball cap at a seat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?

Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason

Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. That is more than enough money to afford a nice home... The post Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press that Franco died early Wednesday morning. No cause of death was given. Harris’ death comes just days before the Steelers were planning to retire his No. 32 jersey... The post NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
23K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy