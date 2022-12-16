Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Yakima County leaders to vote on single ambulance provider
YAKIMA, Wash.—Today, Yakima County will be voting on a single ambulance provider for the Valley, as we're told the current system isn't working for a lot of cities. According to County Commissioner LaDon Linde, in many rural parts of the county if someone calls 911 for an emergency, they may take a lot longer than responding to cities like Yakima.
KIMA TV
County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office
YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
KIMA TV
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
KIMA TV
Extra space in new building will allow VA in Union Gap to add new services
UNION GAP--7 years in the making, a vision has become reality. The VA clinic here in the valley has fully moved its operations into a brand-new building in Union Gap that will finally replace the older aging building. The five million state of the art facility will allow the VA...
One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday
A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
610KONA
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State
(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
Yakima River Canyon rated one of the best winter fishing spots in the U.S.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima River Canyon is being featured as one of the top nine winter fishing destinations in the United States for 2023. That doesn’t come as a surprise to Red’s Fly Shop managing partner Steve Joyce, who’s been a fly fishing guide for more than 25 years. He said that’s because the Yakima River is one...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
KIMA TV
Wind chill advisory expects 25-30 below zero winds for central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A wind chill advisory is predicting as low as 25 to 30 below zero winds for much of central Washington. The advisory takes effect at 10pm on Wednesday and ends 10am on Friday. Cities in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley are expected to experience the chills, according...
KIMA TV
Yakima police asking for help in finding a missing, endangered man with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man. YPD says the man suffers from dementia. They say the adult male was last seen at 72nd St. and Nob Hill Blvd. They ask if you have any information...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
ifiberone.com
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
