Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room

WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office

YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger

As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Multiple semi-truck crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-82 in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. -- A crash on I-82 in Yakima involving multiple semi-trucks is causing extreme traffic and back-ups. WSDOT says traffic is completely stopped at milepost 32 due to the collision fully blocking the roadway. They say there is no estimated time of reopening. They advise drivers to use a...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIMA TV

Safety tips for staying warm inside as temps get below zero this week

With temperatures expected to reach below zero this week, Yakima Valley Emergency Management says it is crucial to be safe and prepared as you try to stay warm indoors. One big precaution is to avoid any combustible heat sources such as propane, kerosene heaters or barbeques. Andrew Bieglow, an Emergency...
YAKIMA, WA

