Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
KIMA TV
County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office
YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
New Yakima Valley VA Clinic has double the space for veterans’ care
UNION GAP, Wash. — Veterans in the Yakima Valley may have an easier time accessing medical care with the opening of a new VA clinic in Union Gap. Crews broke ground on the Yakima Valley VA Clinic in October 2021 and now, after more than a year of construction work, they were able to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday
A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
KIMA TV
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
KIMA TV
Yakima police asking for help in finding a missing, endangered man with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man. YPD says the man suffers from dementia. They say the adult male was last seen at 72nd St. and Nob Hill Blvd. They ask if you have any information...
FOX 11 and 41
Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
KIMA TV
Multiple semi-truck crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-82 in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A crash on I-82 in Yakima involving multiple semi-trucks is causing extreme traffic and back-ups. WSDOT says traffic is completely stopped at milepost 32 due to the collision fully blocking the roadway. They say there is no estimated time of reopening. They advise drivers to use a...
610KONA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
KIMA TV
Wind chill advisory expects 25-30 below zero winds for central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A wind chill advisory is predicting as low as 25 to 30 below zero winds for much of central Washington. The advisory takes effect at 10pm on Wednesday and ends 10am on Friday. Cities in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley are expected to experience the chills, according...
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 26th Annual Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it’s Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church. Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats. Two high school steel...
KIMA TV
Safety tips for staying warm inside as temps get below zero this week
With temperatures expected to reach below zero this week, Yakima Valley Emergency Management says it is crucial to be safe and prepared as you try to stay warm indoors. One big precaution is to avoid any combustible heat sources such as propane, kerosene heaters or barbeques. Andrew Bieglow, an Emergency...
Comments / 0