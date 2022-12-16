Read full article on original website
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When longtime hairstylist Marcel Dagenais (he has worked on such shows as Broad City and most recently with Natasha Lyonne on Russian Doll) and his partner, Ben, bought their home in Milwaukee in 2020, Marcel wanted to start with a blank slate. So he set out to paint their circa-1946 red-brick house white. “I was blissfully unaware of what I was about to get into,” he says. After hours researching the best products (he went with Romabio, a lime-based masonry paint that absorbs into the brick and can last up to 20 years), he patched some of the cracks, primed, and got to work. His only regret? Using a roller instead of a sprayer. “I was in the best shape of my life—I was ripped—but it was so hard,” he recalls. It was the very first renovation Marcel documented for his then-new YouTube channel, Brew City Builds (also on Instagram @brewcitybuilds), and he doesn’t mind that some viewers don’t love the transformation as much as he does. “People are like, you ruined the brick. But when I pull up, especially in winter when it’s snowing, I still think, damn, the house looks great,” he says with a laugh.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you had to guess Jessica Wright’s job just by looking at her Dumbo, Brooklyn, loft, you’d assume she’s an artist. Her hardwood floors are painted a crisp shade of white, a nearly 14-foot-tall glass and steel wall floods her bedroom with light, and her TV is positioned on an antique easel instead of a traditional media console. In reality, she’s an associate at a law firm, focusing on commercial litigation, antitrust, and international human rights—and on top of that, writes personal and political essays. But an artist’s loft is what her interior designer, Crystal Sinclair, envisioned the first time she stepped into the 1,190-square-foot space back in 2020. Wright, who at the time was renting a place in a mid-rise building in Williamsburg, saw the chance to create her dream European apartment Stateside (she lived in Berlin and Paris, as well as Delhi, before moving to London for graduate school, and later Kabul). “Paris has had the biggest influence on me. I love the design, the buildings, the clothes, everything,” shares Wright.
Picking out kitchen cabinet hardware as your renovation wraps up is like getting the dessert menu at the end of a meal. It’s a sweet way to end things. Still it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices before you. Latches, handles, knobs, or pulls? Matte black, antique brass, or polished nickel? Tiny and seamless or oversize? Understanding the ins and outs of each is the key to making a confident decision.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hailey Bieber started off her brand-new YouTube series, “What’s in My kitchen?,” wanting to clear the air. “Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen, in my real house; this is not a set,” she says as her cameraperson pans to the nearby living room to prove it. In the inaugural episode, the model, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed foodie reveals two of her go-to breakfast recipes (one for days when she’s running out the door; another for when she’s got time to spare). Over the course of the almost-11-minute-long video, we got a good look at her modern black and marble kitchen—and all the chef-approved cookware and chic tools she keeps on hand. Read on for five items we spotted in her space.
