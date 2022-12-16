Read full article on original website
SALEM’S DEFENSE TELLS THE STORY
The Salem Lady Quakers came into Monday looking to rebound off of their first defeat of the season on Saturday. Standing in their way was a United squad, winners of six straight, looking to cement their status as one of the area’s best teams. The Quakers behind a strong first quarter outlasted the upset minded Eagles 36-25 in Hanoverton on Monday.
WESTERN RESERVE MAKES CLUTCH PLAYS TO GRAB VICTORY
BERLIN CENTER OH- The MVAC never shies away from putting on a show. Tuesday night was no exception as Western Reserve welcomed in Mineral Ridge for a big conference bout. Western Reserve would jump out to a big lead early, leading by as much as 10 in the first half. Mineral Ridge however would quickly make a game out of it, and would never go away after that. Fast forward to the final second of the game, with a one point lead 58-57 Western Reserve drew up a great inbound play to get Joe Serensky loose in the back court. He made a layup, got fouled and completed the three point play to seal a 61-57 win.
MEYER BREAKS PROGRAM RECORD AS CHAMPION BLASTS THE DEVILS
CAMPBELL OH- Bella Meyer may just be the most important player to theirs team’s success this season. Champion has been leaving on her leadership since falling prey to the injury bug. With a lot of inexperience on the floor Meyer has righted the ship. On Monday night her dedication to her teammates were rewarded with a record breaking night. Meyer broke the Champion record for threes in a game knocking down 9 of them on her way to a 38 point performance. Champion would wave through Campbell 49-23.
WARRIORS WIELD THEIR POWER IN BIG VICTORY
LEAVITTSBURG OH- The talent that Brookfield has on their roster can shined bright on Monday night. The Warriors coming off a tough loss on Thursday to Crestview got right back on the horse and barreled their way through LaBrae 56-24. Sophia Hook had a exceptional game for the Warriors pacing...
MCCOY’S BIG NIGHT LIFTS GARFIELD AHEAD
LIBERTY OH- Monday night basketball gave the region one of its biggest matchups of the season. Two teams that each took home district championships a season ago facing off once again. The Liberty Leopards came in with a record of (2-1) after cancelling a majority of their games to start the season due to illness. Meanwhile the Garfield Lady G-Men came in as hot as could be winning the first five games of their season without a loss. They also came in with a win streak of 12 consecutive regular season games dating back to last years road loss against Liberty in January.
