(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo mobile home went up in flames after a Saturday morning fire. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 6 April Lane North at 11:23 a.m. While en route, dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house except for one dog. The first arriving unit reported that the front half of the mobile home was involved in fire with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO