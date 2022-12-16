Read full article on original website
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
Truck Fire Reported In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fire fighters responded to a truck fire at 137 10th Street Southwest in Valley City around 7:30am Tuesday, December 20th. Fire Chief Scott Magnson talked about the call for service. Magnuson said no injuries were reported. He added, the cause of the truck fire...
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO EXPLOSION AT LM WIND POWER
At approximately 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 1580 S 48th St. for a report of an explosion. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found that the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When they entered the building, they found no active fire. After the building was deemed safe, the business could resume normal operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SMOKING MOBILE HOME
At approximately 10:50 a.m. this morning, Emergency Services were dispatched. to 372 Circle East Drive for a mobile home that had smoke coming out the. First arriving units found a mobile home with smoke showing. Crews made entry. to the residence and quickly extinguished the fire. The residence sustained. severe...
Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
CITY OF CROOKSTON RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEES FOR HITTING MILESTONE YEARS OF SERVICE
The City of Crookston recognized several employees for hitting milestone years of service. The award recipients are below – 5 Years of Service – — Ashley Rystad – Administration Department. Brian Hanson – Fire Department. Ryan Brekken – Police Department. Sean Murphy – Police Department...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD OPEN HOUSE RETIREMENT PART FOR CHIEF TIM FROEBER ON THURSDAY
The Crookston Fire Department announced it will have an Open House Retirement Party in honor of Fire Chief Tim Froeber on Thursday, December 22, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Crookston Fire Hall. The firehouse will serve cake, coffee, cookies, and lemonade and will be open for all to...
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS SCHEDULES AFTERNOON SWIMS DURING HOLIDAY BREAK
The Crookston Board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their meeting on October 17. REGULAR AGENDA. The board first began discussions on its Winter Recreation programs. Director...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDS OUT AWARDS AT ITS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Crookston Fire Department held its annual Christmas Party last weekend where it also handed out awards to the following firefighters,. Smoke Eater Award -Attended at least 70% of the General Fire Alarm Calls. Brian Hanson. Shane Heldstab. Jim Perreault. Garett Bengtson. Jake Leas. Mike Swenson. Kolton Walker. Firefighter of...
LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOUSRES
In observance of the upcoming holidays, the Lake Agassiz Regional Library announces the following closures at all of its branches. All locations will be closed Saturday, December 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas Day. The Crookston Public Library will also be closed Sunday, December 25. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27.
Fargo mobile home total loss after fire
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo mobile home went up in flames after a Saturday morning fire. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 6 April Lane North at 11:23 a.m. While en route, dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house except for one dog. The first arriving unit reported that the front half of the mobile home was involved in fire with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 20, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Police & Reserves on the week of December 19-23.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
