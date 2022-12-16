ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts

A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit.  The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.  Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials. Maricopa County Superior...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
nhonews.com

Could Arizona elect an Indigenous candidate for Congress in 2024?

For more than two decades, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has held public office. From vice-president of Shonto Chapter to a Navajo county supervisor and finally as president of what he called the largest Indigenous nation in the country. Although he was voted out of his latter position in November,...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Blowback on elections issues continues to mar relations between officials

KINGMAN – Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman chastised Mohave County at the December 15 meeting of the County Supervisors Association at the CSA building in downtown Phoenix. Hickman was clearly irritated by criticism from several Mohave County supervisors and other elected officials from northwest Arizona over problems with the administration of the general election in the state’s largest county.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs hopes to actively work with leaders of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations on a government-to-government basis to build stronger relationships that benefit Indigenous communities. “For too long, our leaders have failed to prioritize proactively working with tribes to address the challenges Indigenous Peoples face,” Hobbs said in her Indigenous communities plan. “From fixing […] The post Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Certified Loser Kari Lake Trolls at Far-Right Conference: My Pronouns Are ‘I/Won’

Kari Lake, the MAGA cause célèbre and far-right former TV journalist, was defeated handily in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last month—though you wouldn’t know it from her Sunday appearance at a recent gathering of conservative activists, which had all the pomp and circumstance of a victory lap. After walking onstage amid pounding dubstep and explosions of confetti, Lake addressed the crowd at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix. “On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery,” she said to cheers. Nearly two weeks after Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results, the 53-year-old reiterated that she refused to accept her total loss, trolling that she identified as “a proud election-denying deplorable” using the “pronouns… I/Won.” Lake also found time to issue some barely concealed threats at the event, saying, “They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m gonna do. I’ll tell you what. I’m not just gonna knock that house of cards over, we’re gonna burn it to the ground.”.@KariLake: "I identify as a proud election denying deplorable.And my pronouns are I/Won."https://t.co/DXTi4W73rt pic.twitter.com/cD6AJ0VS8d— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmirror.com

Kari Lake might get to inspect small number of ballots

Kari Lake might get a chance next week to inspect a small number of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election, a judge ordered Friday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson granted Lake’s request for her yet-to-be-named representative to inspect 50 ballots cast at six different voting centers that were printed by the ballot-on-demand printers on Election Day; 50 ballot-on-demand-printed ballots from Election Day that were marked as spoiled; and 50 early voting ballots from six separate batches of ballots. All of the ballots are to be randomly selected by Lake’s representative.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thefulcrum.us

Video: An alternative look at the Midterm Elections

Open Primaries President John Opdycke, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, and Arizona-based civil rights attorney & activist Danny Ortega engage in an open and honest discussion about the midterms, the growing reform conversation, & the implications of the growing clout of independent voters. David & Danny are two of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Arizona Mirror

Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209

The lawsuit seeking to void voter-approved medical debt reforms in Proposition 209 should be rejected because it’s too vague and doesn’t sufficiently prove its claim that the new laws cause harm, said attorneys for the state and Healthcare Rising Arizona, which ran the ballot measure’s campaign.  Earlier this month, a group of debt collectors and […] The post Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy