ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

One-Of-A-Kind Ship Motion Platform Debuts At Joint Base

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKa8X_0jkXL1FW00
The Ship Motion Platform at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (Photo courtesy U.S. Navy)

LAKEHURST – Members from Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst (NAWCAD LKE) have announced their unique testing tool: Ship Motion Platform (SMP), at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL).

After nearly five years of work, the SMP offers a ship motion environment without the need for dedicated at-sea periods. This tool will reduce costs while providing an opportunity to also reduce schedule and technical risks to programs, NAWCAD states.

Although the SMP cannot replicate every aspect of the ship-board launch and recovery environment, it can help the Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) teams with technology maturation and risk reduction efforts.

“The ability to provide innovative tools like the Ship Motion Platform to the Navy and its partners is at the very heart of our mission here at NAWCAD Lakehurst,” said NAWCAD LKE Executive Director Kathleen P. Donnelly. “These tests show we are ready and able to do our part in this greater effort.”

This technology allows team members to simulate the movement of both aircraft carriers and guided-missile destroyers. Simulation can replicate waves up to sea state 4 with wave heights between 4 to 8 feet. Additionally, it can recreate the pitch, roll and heave of a ship at sea and hold a static tilt as part of the testing.

Back in 2017, the SMP was acquired from U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. NAWCAD LKE test engineer Rob Pellegrino states that achieving sea state 4 motion isn’t a matter of wind and weather, as it is at sea.

The SMP was recently tested with four CONEX boxes attached to the steel structure in order to replicate the deck of a ship.

“UAVs are really going to be at the forefront of Naval technology moving forward. And what the platform does for anybody, whether it’s support equipment, an aircraft or even human interface testing, is it provides a repeatable solution or environment that you otherwise can’t get at sea,” Pellegrino said.

“The argument is whether a captain wants to sail his or her ship into really rough waters to support a test. You still don’t know what you’re going to get in the variability that is the actual open ocean. So, the idea that I can come and bring you a specific sea state and then repeat that sea state over and over again is something that you’ve never had before,” Pellegrino added.

NAWCAD LKE Officer in Charge Cmdr. Walter A. Reynolds said he was thrilled to see the hard work by Pellegrino and his team pay off in a way that can benefit the fleet for years to come.

“The use of the Ship Motion Platform is just the latest example of the work done here at NAWCAD Lakehurst, aimed at offering capabilities that contribute to the success of our supported programs,” Reynolds said. “Seeing the successful testing of the UAVs is a testament to the work done by Rob and his team to take a concept and make it a reality. I have no doubt that, if utilized, test events here will positively impact programs in areas of schedule and cost savings while allowing them to test, mature technology and then test again at a pace we need to make that the norm.”

After years of development, Pellegrino believes this is just the beginning as word spreads about the benefits of SMP.

“The Ship Motion Platform has a small, close-knit team that has really pushed themselves to continually improve the site and its capabilities,” Pellegrino said. “The site’s success is a testament to the team’s work ethic while their ability to accommodate ever-evolving test objectives is what will spotlight the platform and its capability.”

“The point of bringing an aircraft in is I want them to test, and I realize they may not be ready for shipboard testing. So, the ability to provide them with a safe and controlled environment is a capability we’ve never had before. This lets them develop and learn without risk to operational Navy equipment,” Pellegrino said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

More Brick Schools Approved For New HVAC Projects

BRICK – More schools within the Brick Township School District have been added to a list of those that are set to receive new HVAC Projects within the next year. At the December Board of Education meeting, the board members approved another $1.3 million in projects for new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

What Do You Think Should Happen To Ciba Land?

TOMS RIVER – The State Department of Environmental Protection is asking the public for comments on a proposed settlement that would remediate the Ciba-Geigy property into passive open space, an environmental center, and a solar field. Ciba once manufactured dyes and other chemicals, and was one of the region’s...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River is moving to purchase a piece of land in the northern section of the township on Silverton Road from a Brooklyn based LLC. It is being marketed as one of the last large buildable lots remaining in North Dover. 1585 Silverton Road was purchased by 1585 Silverton Road, LLC, with a registration based out of a 1021 38th Street in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn based LLC paid $795,000 for the land on May 24th, 2022. Now, the Toms River Township Council has announced it will seek to purchase the land to preserve The post Toms River to spend $1 million to preserve land owned by Brooklyn LLC appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Terraces At Seacrest Village Residents Visit Air Victory Museum

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A group of residents from The Terraces at Seacrest Village, including four U.S. veterans, took a stroll down memory lane recently when they visited the Air Victory Museum in Lumberton. On display at the museum are planes, engines, mounted guns and artillery used during both World Wars and other conflicts. There are 10 vets currently living at The Terraces at Seacrest Village.
LUMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Land To Be Preserved

BERKELEY – The county will be buying about half an acre that is currently wooded land, forever preserving it as open space. The resolution making the purchase was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners. It is approximately 0.52 acres to be purchased for no more than $50,000 plus up to $200 for property tax adjustments. Deputy Director Virginia Haines said that the land is within the Mill Creek headwaters. It is on the west side of a previous purchase the county made, a roughly 800-acre site of a former pulverizing company west of Route 9.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

My Shabbos Family: Testimonial Article – Board Member

A board member at Tomchei Shabbos generously have us some of his time. “We don’t need to look far to hear the common phrase ‘charity begins at home, but Lakewood and My Shabbos Family exemplifies it. We leave no stone unturned to help our neighbors.”. “What also makes...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy

The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy